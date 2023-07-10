Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have provided FBI with info on Biden family’s China business dealings

Gal Luft was arrested in Cypress in February

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
FBI, DOJ are 'insulating themselves from scrutiny', says Sen. Ron Johnson Video

FBI, DOJ are 'insulating themselves from scrutiny', says Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the testimony of Biden familly whistleblower Gal Luft, the investigation into the business deals and the politicization of the DOJ.

A fugitive who claimed to have provided the FBI with information on the Biden family’s business dealings in China is facing decades behind bars for alleged arms trafficking and other charges involving Iran. 

Gal Luft, a 57-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, is charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China and seeking to broker the sale of Iranian oil in violation of sanctions, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. 

The indictment also accuses Luft of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, without registering as a foreign agent as required by law.

Prosecutors did not identify the former official, but said he was working as an adviser to then president-elect Donald Trump at the time. Luft is accused of pushing the adviser to support policies favorable to China, including by drafting comments in the adviser's name published in a Chinese newspaper.

DOJ BRIEFED HUNTER BIDEN TEAM ON JOE BIDEN ALLEGATIONS, BUT EXCLUDED IRS AGENTS: GRASSLEY

The Department of Justice (DOJ) building

The Department of Justice (DOJ) building. Biden familly whistleblower Gal Luft has been indicted by the DOJ. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Luft was arrested in February in Cyprus on U.S. charges, but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition, prosecutors said. He is not currently in U.S. custody. 

Monday’s indictment comes days after The New York Post published a 14-minute video of Luft, recorded at an unknown location, in which he claimed he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family had allegedly been bribed from a source with ties to the Chinese military. 

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Biden has snapped at reporters who have asked him about alleged corruption involving him and his son, Hunter Biden.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In the video, Luft claimed to have provided this information to officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice during a March 2019 meeting in Brussels, but this was supposedly covered up. 

Luft is co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, which describes itself as a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends.

The think tank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Luft brokered a deal for Chinese companies to sell weapons to countries including Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, despite lacking a license to do so as required by U.S. law. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is also accused of setting up meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals, despite U.S. sanctions.

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics