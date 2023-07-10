SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party doesn't want Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity revealed that the Democratic Party is turning on President Biden on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We still do not know who brought the hard drugs, cocaine into the Biden White House. And was it laced with fentanyl? Is anyone asking that question? And why have they not found the person or persons responsible? I would think in that environment, with all the Secret Service, that that would not be the most difficult task for a smart detective and keep in mind, Joe and Hunter were both there on Friday evening, or at least until Friday evening, in spite of Karine lying to the American people, saying that they were not there on Friday when in fact they were.

BIDEN REPORTEDLY FUMES AND SPEWS CURSES AT STAFF IN PRIVATE: ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’

Now before the misplaced bag of cocaine was found over the weekend, what KJP is getting noticeably frustrated and angry for good reason, her friends in the media mob, they're not quite as accommodating to the Bidens these days. In fact, many of Biden's most reliable leftwing allies are turning on him. Interestingly, they're all doing it at the same time. Let's take a look at the Atlantic "Step aside, Joe. The president has no business running for office at the age of 80." Axios referred to Joe as the "Old Yeller" in a report about how vicious his quick temper is, that it's so bad that aides avoid meeting with him one-on-one, even bring in support help if they need it.

Anyway, a very common condition for older people, by the way, in steep cognitive decline. They often go hand in hand. Meanwhile, an op-ed in The Hill openly wondered, "When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?" And then poor Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted by members of her own party after she endorsed Biden for a second term. Why? Because the rest of her party don't want him.