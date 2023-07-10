LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden admin thinks this is all 'normal'

Laura Ingraham lays out how the policies and ideas the Biden administration had implemented are considered "normal" and how they are destroying the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: This is all normal. And certainly we know it's normal that the president and his family get rich because of his official position. Now, let's not forget what Hunter is quoted as saying in that WhatsApp message. The 'Bidens are the best that I know at doing exactly' what the chairman wants. But no matter the evidence, no matter the whistleblower testimony, the press does not give a rip.

Well, now, substitute Don Junior for Hunter with the same set of facts they could be trying to validate, you know, the WhatsApp message. Now, in speaking of inconvenient facts, the fact that our border is totally open for cartels and human traffickers to exploit. Well, the Biden coalition wants you to think it's A-OK.

And from crossing the border to cross-dressing, we all know it's totally normal for men to pretend to be women and perform in front of children. Meanwhile, the Biden administration wants America to think it's normal to turn our military into a hostile work environment for any Christian, Muslim or Jewish person who believes in traditional teachings on sexuality.

Nothing personal, but most Americans, of course, including most new immigrants, disagree. Now, I wonder how much that day-long private extravaganza cost the White House and who paid for it. Well, not the Bidens. But relax. It's all normal.