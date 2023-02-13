Expand / Collapse search
Published

Two storm systems set to bring snow, severe weather to much of the US

Heavy rain, strong storms and possible tornadoes among the hazards

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A messy week lies ahead with many weather hazards to be on the lookout for depending on where you live.   

We’ve got two storm systems that will bring the risk of severe weather including tornadoes Wednesday and Thursday.   

Expected rainfall totals this week.

Expected rainfall totals this week. (Fox News)

Behind the system, cold air will help bring measurable snow from the Southwest to the Great Lakes. 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 13.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 13. (Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front, heavy rain and the potential for strong storms will stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.   

Snow potential in the western U.S. this week.

Snow potential in the western U.S. this week. (Fox News)

There is also a big temperature divide that separates the spring-like temperatures across the East and the winter air mass over the West. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."