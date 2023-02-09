Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Firefighters rescue dog that was in frozen pond for 20 minutes

Dog is in good condition and will recover fully, agency says

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Massachusetts over the weekend, and firefighters have photos to prove it.

Crews with the Wareham Fire Department responded to Bartlett Pond near Barker Road in the Red Brook Wildlife Management area at 7:19 a.m. Saturday after the dog was reported in the water in subzero temperatures.

Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed the dog struggling in the water at least 150 feet from the shore when he arrived. 

"The crew of Engine 1, Captain Micky Bird, along with Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Chris Callinan and Alex Estes quickly deployed onto the ice, rescuing the dog," a Facebook post states. 

VAN GOGH, A ONE-EARED DOG IN DESPERATE NEED OF A NEW HOME, ‘PAINTS’ HIS WAY TO ADOPTION

  • Dog rescued from MA pond one
    Image 1 of 3

    A wide shot shows the pond Dakota was rescued from in Wareham, Mass.  (Wareham Fire Department)

  • Dog rescued from MA pond two
    Image 2 of 3

    Police, fire, EMS and Department of Natural Resources crews all responded to rescue the dog.  (Wareham Fire Department)

  • Dog rescued from MA pond three
    Image 3 of 3

    Dakota defrosting in a rescue vehicle after being in an icy pond for about 20 minutes.  (Wareham Fire Department)

After Wareham EMS stabilized Dakota, the dog was seen warming up in a rescue vehicle. It is believed Dakota was in the icy water for 20 minutes.

The dog was taken to an area veterinarian for further treatment. The agency says the dog is in good condition and will recover fully.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wareham Police Department, Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Wareham EMS Local 2895 assisted with the rescue.

No word on whether Dakota's owner has been located. 