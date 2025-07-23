Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Shooting wounds three Ohio police officers, two in serious condition, as suspect dies

Two officers airlifted to Cleveland trauma center while local authorities launch investigation

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Three police officers have been hospitalized, and one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in an industrial part of Lorain, Ohio.

The officers were reportedly shot in the area of Missouri and Colorado avenues, sources told FOX 8 News.

Two officers were left in serious condition and were life-flighted to a trauma center in the Cleveland area. The third officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told the Associated Press.

The Lorain Police Department is pictured here.

The Lorain Police Department is pictured here. (Google Maps)

"We’re just concerned about the safety of all of our officers and all of our citizens," Bradley told AP.

The mayor had no additional information about the person who had died, and said that Lorain police will receive counseling to process the shooting of their fellow officers, AP reported.

Police siren

Police sirens on a police car are seen here. (iStock)

News outlet Cleveland 19 News reported that the suspect was the person who died in the shooting. There had also been reports earlier in the day of a second suspect at large, and authorities conducted a search as a precautionary measure, according to the news outlet.

The intersection of Missouri and Colorado avenues in Lorain, Ohio.

The intersection of Missouri and Colorado avenues in Lorain, Ohio. (Google Maps)

The Elyria Police Department and Lorain County Prosecutor's office are handling the investigation into the shooting, Bradley told Fox News Digital in an email.

The Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.