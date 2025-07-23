Shooting wounds three Ohio police officers, two in serious condition, as suspect dies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three police officers have been hospitalized, and one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in an industrial part of Lorain, Ohio.

The officers were reportedly shot in the area of Missouri and Colorado avenues, sources told FOX 8 News.

Two officers were left in serious condition and were life-flighted to a trauma center in the Cleveland area. The third officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told the Associated Press.

"We’re just concerned about the safety of all of our officers and all of our citizens," Bradley told AP.

The mayor had no additional information about the person who had died, and said that Lorain police will receive counseling to process the shooting of their fellow officers, AP reported.

News outlet Cleveland 19 News reported that the suspect was the person who died in the shooting. There had also been reports earlier in the day of a second suspect at large, and authorities conducted a search as a precautionary measure, according to the news outlet.

The Elyria Police Department and Lorain County Prosecutor's office are handling the investigation into the shooting, Bradley told Fox News Digital in an email.

The Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.