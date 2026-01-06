Man with machete shot and killed by police, who then find 3 more dead inside home: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Piscataway, New Jersey, noted Tuesday that an individual with a machete was shot and killed by police, who then found the subject's mother and grandparents dead inside the home, WABC reported.

Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler noted that the suspect's father is the person who dialed 911, the outlet noted.

When authorities arrived to the home, the individual had a machete, authorities said, according to the outlet. Authorities attempted to utilize tasers against the man but indicated that it did not stop the suspect, WABC noted.

He allegedly charged at law enforcement officers with the weapon, and they opened fire and killed him, the outlet reported.

Following the shooting, police found three individuals dead in the residence, a press release from the New Jersey attorney general's office notes.

"The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, January 5, 2026, in Piscataway Township in Middlesex County, New Jersey," the release states.

Preliminary information indicated that authorities with the Piscataway Police Department had responded following a 911 call from someone who reported a person with a knife.

"Officers subsequently shot and killed a man armed with a knife who they encountered at the residence," the press release noted.

"A 2019 law… requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved," the release explains.

According to a post on X, New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev noted, "We are aware of the horrific crime in Middlesex County tonight. All our members that were involved are being evaluated. Thank you to all who have reached to offer support."