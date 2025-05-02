Expand / Collapse search
2 deputies injured in Missouri shooting, highway patrol investigating

1 deputy released from hospital, another receiving treatment

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Two deputies in Pettis County, Missouri, were injured on Friday after a suspect in a narcotics investigation opened fire, striking them both.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant relating to a narcotics investigation at about 6 a.m. when a suspect shot two deputies, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Control Division.

Police siren

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after two deputies were shot in Pettis County. (iStock)

One deputy returned fire, but the suspect was not hit, according to the release.

Both deputies were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police lights

One Pettis County deputy remains in the hospital after a shooting Friday. (iStock)

One deputy is still receiving treatment and the other was released from the hospital, according to highway patrol.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody and booked into the Pettis County jail.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Missouri Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.