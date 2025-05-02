2 deputies injured in Missouri shooting, highway patrol investigating

Two deputies in Pettis County, Missouri, were injured on Friday after a suspect in a narcotics investigation opened fire, striking them both.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant relating to a narcotics investigation at about 6 a.m. when a suspect shot two deputies, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Control Division.

OFF-DUTY FEMALE COP BOOKED AFTER VIOLENT HOME INVASION BURGLARY: POLICE

One deputy returned fire, but the suspect was not hit, according to the release.

Both deputies were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

MASS SHOOTING IN MYRTLE BEACH TOURIST HOTSPOT LEAVES 1 DEAD, 11 WOUNDED

One deputy is still receiving treatment and the other was released from the hospital, according to highway patrol.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody and booked into the Pettis County jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Missouri Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.