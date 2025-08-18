3 Utah police officers shot responding to ‘disturbance’ call; suspect in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One suspect is in custody after shooting three police officers who were responding to a "disturbance" call in Utah Sunday night, authorities said.

Tremonton Garland Police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area near North Park Elementary School and were met with gunfire from a suspect, Brigham City Detective Crystal Beck told reporters during a briefing overnight.

The officers involved in the shooting called for backup, but at some point, stopped responding to their radios, Beck said.

Officials confirmed that three officers were shot, though have not said whether any had died as of Monday morning. No further details about the officers shot or the "disturbance" they were responding to were immediately provided.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody following a massive police and SWAT response from neighboring agencies in Box Elder, Weber and Cache Counties.

Beck said the suspect was not believed to be barricaded at the time of the shooting. Officials have not released any details about the suspect.

Authorities said there is no current threat to the community, though they asked the public to avoid the area on Monday morning.

Randy Kilman, a resident who said he was driving home at the time of the shooting, told FOX13 Salt Lake City that he saw two police cars and believed someone was "lighting off fireworks" when a bullet struck his car.

"I went to go back out, and when I went to back out, I caught a bullet through the driver's side door and it went out my windshield," he said. "So I dove-tailed and ran and ran home and called my wife and told her to come outside, make sure I didn't have no holes in me. It's pretty freaky."