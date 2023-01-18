Two dead, 1 critically injured after shooting inside Philly takeout restaurant

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, and one in critical condition.

The shooting happened at a Chinese takeout restaurant on the southwest side of town at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people lying on the ground in the customer waiting area of the restaurant, Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

All three victims - a 43-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man - were bleeding heavily and unresponsive from gunshot wounds. Police had all three taken to a hospital for treatment.

TEEN ARRESTED IN MALL OF AMERICA FATAL SHOOTING, MOTHER ALLEGEDLY DROVE HIM TO GEORGIA AFTER NORDSTROM MELEE

The 19-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was later pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., while the 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the shoulder, was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m., Small said.

The 20-year-old man was also shot multiple times and remained in extremely critical condition. He has not regained consciousness, and is "not expected to make it," the FOX 29 reporter at the scene tweeted.

2 SHOT DEAD AND SEVERAL INJURED, INCLUDING 12-YEAR-OLD, IN PHILADELPHIA ON MLK DAY: POLICE

Investigators found 16 spent shell casings on the scene, with eight of them being found outside the restaurant and another eight inside the area the three victims were found.

Police say all three victims lived within a block of the business at 54th Street and Chester Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surveillance video from the area captured two suspects running away after the shooting.

Investigators are working to learn if one or more of the victims were targeted. At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown.