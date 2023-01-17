2 shot dead and several injured, including 12-year-old, in Philadelphia on MLK Day: police

Two were killed and several more injured, including a 12-year-old boy, by shootings in Philadelphia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Police responded to four different shootings that ravaged the city within a three-hour span, two of which led to deaths, according to local station Fox 29.

In a shooting that took place around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of North 8th Street, police found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Family members reported hearing a single gunshot from the second-floor bedroom and discovered the boy there, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. The possibility of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot is being investigated, and the weapon has not yet been located. Everyone who was present in the home is being questioned.

Police earlier responded to multiple calls about a shooting on the 6400 block of Akron Street at around 7:30 p.m., when they found a man on the street who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While they were responding to the incident on Akron Street, police received a call about a man and woman in their 30s who were found shot in their car on nearby Cottman Avenue. The woman had suffered a graze wound to her shoulder, and the man had been shot in the head but was still alive. They were both taken to the hospital, where the man was immediately taken into surgery.

Before those incidents, a 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside a home in East Germantown when police discovered her with multiple gunshot wounds to the head after responding to a call at around 6 p.m.

An hour before they found that woman, police responded to a call at the 2100 block of North 20th Street, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot once in the face and twice in the stomach. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia Police are continuing to investigate each of the shootings and have urged the public to come forward with any information.