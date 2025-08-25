Trump's latest executive order draws rare pushback from conservatives and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump's latest executive order draws rare pushback from conservatives

2. Trump becomes first president to ever fire a Federal Reserve board member

3. Judge orders Utah to redraw congressional maps before midterms

MAJOR HEADLINES

RIPPLE EFFECT – Cincinnati assault suspect finds trouble with feds after viral beating. Continue reading …

‘VERY IMPORTANT’ – Trump reveals unexpected new policy on Chinese students coming to US. Continue reading …

TABLE STAKES – Cracker Barrel slammed for 'woke-ified' peg game to ‘minimize hurt feelings.’ Continue reading …

PATRIOTIC PROTECTION – Timeline of flag desecrations leading to Trump's new executive order. Continue reading …

NO GO – World's most powerful rocket fails to launch for second day in a row. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'ON NOTICE' – President Trump threatens tariffs in response to digital taxes, regulations. Continue reading …

DEMS DIVIDED – Internal battles loom at the DNC summer meeting. Continue reading …

FAILURE FALLOUT – Walz unleashes angry tirade against 'fascist' Trump administration. Continue reading …

TOUGH TALK – Former Trump advisor unleashes fury after FBI raid. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FAITH UNDER ATTACK – Christian university breaks records despite Biden-era probes. Continue reading …

'DIFFERENT PLAYBOOK' – Former DNC chair calls out Gavin Newsom's antics as Democrats face voter ‘wake-up call.’ Continue reading …

TOO MANY QUESTIONS – Rapper caught off guard by kids movie's LGBT scene: ‘I just came to watch the movie.’ Continue reading …

BIG REGRET – Former WaPo fact checker defends outsized Trump coverage but makes candid admission. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Trump’s tariffs deliver: $4 trillion deficit reduction leaves critics eating crow. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump pranks Democrats into opposing something they've always claimed to support. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SAGA CONTINUES – Fan-favorites Beth and Rip return in 'Dutton Ranch' as Oscar nominee joins cast. Continue reading …

PACKING BAGS – Americans flee to Canada seeking refugee status as numbers spike dramatically. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on melon meccas and revolutionary roots. Take the quiz here …

SIP AND SERVE – Classic Honey Deuce cocktail faces fresh competition at this year's US Open. Continue reading …

CUTTING IT CLOSE – Hot air balloon lands dramatically on residential street. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – The Democratic Party is a domestic, extremist organization. See video …

KRISTI NOEM – Americans are feeling freedom again because of President Trump. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













