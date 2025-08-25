Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Cincinnati beatdown suspect indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges

Prosecutors say Jermaine Mathews conspired to distribute 40+ grams of fentanyl, operated drug trafficking premises

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Cincinnati beating victim speaks out after brutal attack: 'Still recovering' Video

Cincinnati beating victim speaks out after brutal attack: 'Still recovering'

Fox News' Nate Foy reports the latest on the investigation into the viral Cincinnati brawl. The 'Outnumbered' co-hosts also weigh in on the assault. 

A suspect described by prosecutors as "the man who started" the viral July 26 downtown Cincinnati beatdown faces new legal trouble, this time with the federal government. 

Jermaine Mathews, 39, has been indicted on federal drug charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced in a Monday afternoon release. 

"According to the superseding indictment, Mathews is responsible for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl," said United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. "He is also charged with operating a premises on Kenton Street in Cincinnati for the purpose of trafficking narcotics." 

Suspect in the Cincinnati viral beating in court

Jermaine Mathews, 39, stands in front of Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck during his arraignment on charges stemming from the early morning downtown assault on July 26, 2025. His bond was set at $100,000, July 30, 2025. At right is his attorney, Brandon Fox. (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer, Imagn)

CINCINNATI BEATDOWN SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED ON NEW CHARGES; BOND CHANGES SPARK COURTROOM DRAMA

"Mathews, who was described as a primary ‘coordinator’ of the July 26 brawl in downtown Cincinnati, was on bond after being charged locally with aggravated riot and assault," the release said. "He was arrested today by federal agents and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office RENU officials on the superseding indictment."

Three other Cincinnati men were charged as co-conspirators. 

Mathews was initially arrested and charged with aggravated riot and assault on July 30. He posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail. 

He and five others were later charged with three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting for their alleged participation in the assault that occurred at around 3 a.m. outside LoVe, a nightclub in the downtown business district of Cincinnati. 

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

Jermaine Mathews is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for his arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. The charges stem from a downtown beating on July 26, 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

VIDEO OF RACIAL SLUR YELLED DURING THE BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN EMERGES

Upon his arraignment for the new charges on Aug. 14, Mathews' bond was kept at $100,000. 

His lawyer, Brandon Fox, declined to comment. 

He becomes the second of eight people who have been arrested in connection with the beating to be charged federally. In both cases, the federal charges are unrelated to the alleged assault.

On Aug. 13, Montianez Merriweather, 34, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. 

The latest person charged in the incident was one of the victims, 45-year-old Alex Tchervinski. He can be seen slapping one of the perpetrators in the viral video, and has been charged with disorderly conduct. 

Cincinnati assault victim Alex Tchervinski

Exclusive photos obtained by Fox News show Alex Tchervinski's injuries from the viral beatdown in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 2025. Tchervinski, who is considered a victim in the case, has been charged with with disorderly conduct for his alleged role in the fight.  (Fox News Channel)

Tchervinski's lawyer, Douglas Brannon, said his client was allegedly hit in the head 28 times and robbed during the attack, while trying to protect his girlfriend and another friend during the melee. 

"What this has done, it has made Alex a victim now for the second time by bringing criminal charges against him," Brannon told Fox News Digital. "What actually occurred is Alex was hit multiple times, before he slapped back in an attempt to try and defend himself and back off this group of thugs." 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
