Cincinnati beatdown suspect indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges

A suspect described by prosecutors as "the man who started" the viral July 26 downtown Cincinnati beatdown faces new legal trouble, this time with the federal government.

Jermaine Mathews, 39, has been indicted on federal drug charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced in a Monday afternoon release.

"According to the superseding indictment, Mathews is responsible for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl," said United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. "He is also charged with operating a premises on Kenton Street in Cincinnati for the purpose of trafficking narcotics."

"Mathews, who was described as a primary ‘coordinator’ of the July 26 brawl in downtown Cincinnati, was on bond after being charged locally with aggravated riot and assault," the release said. "He was arrested today by federal agents and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office RENU officials on the superseding indictment."

Three other Cincinnati men were charged as co-conspirators.

Mathews was initially arrested and charged with aggravated riot and assault on July 30. He posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.

He and five others were later charged with three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting for their alleged participation in the assault that occurred at around 3 a.m. outside LoVe, a nightclub in the downtown business district of Cincinnati.

Upon his arraignment for the new charges on Aug. 14, Mathews' bond was kept at $100,000.

His lawyer, Brandon Fox, declined to comment.

He becomes the second of eight people who have been arrested in connection with the beating to be charged federally. In both cases, the federal charges are unrelated to the alleged assault.

On Aug. 13, Montianez Merriweather, 34, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

The latest person charged in the incident was one of the victims, 45-year-old Alex Tchervinski. He can be seen slapping one of the perpetrators in the viral video, and has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Tchervinski's lawyer, Douglas Brannon, said his client was allegedly hit in the head 28 times and robbed during the attack, while trying to protect his girlfriend and another friend during the melee.

"What this has done, it has made Alex a victim now for the second time by bringing criminal charges against him," Brannon told Fox News Digital. "What actually occurred is Alex was hit multiple times, before he slapped back in an attempt to try and defend himself and back off this group of thugs."