Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Bolton unleashes on Trump Ukraine policy days after FBI raid

Former advisor points to contradictions over Russia sanctions and Pentagon blocking Ukraine strikes

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
Dems insist Bolton raid was 'retribution' against Trump critics Video

Dems insist Bolton raid was 'retribution' against Trump critics

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weighs in on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's possible deportation to Uganda and Democrats’ response to the FBI's raid of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After his home was raided by the FBI last week, former national security advisor John Bolton unleashed a blistering critique of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy, claiming it is marked by "confusion, haste and disarray." 

"Collapsing in confusion, haste, and the absence of any discernible meeting of the minds among UkraineRussia, several European countries, and America, Trump’s negotiations may be in their last throes, along with his Nobel Peace Prize campaign," Bolton wrote in an op-ed published days after federal agents carried out search warrants on his home and office.

Bolton said Trump’s attempt to fast-track a peace deal was "inevitably" doomed, arguing the Alaska summit with Putin on Aug. 15 was arranged at a pace "almost surely unprecedented in modern history." 

DEMOCRATS OPPOSED JOHN BOLTON FOR YEARS — UNTIL THEY SOUGHT HIM AS AN ALLY AGAINST TRUMP

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton arrives at his house following its search by the FBI in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., August 22, 2025.

John Bolton waves outside of his home after FBI raid on Friday.  (REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis)

He blasted Trump’s abrupt reversal after the meeting — backing off new sanctions on Moscow and scrapping demands for a ceasefire in favor of a "final agreement" — as proof of chaotic diplomacy.

The former U.N. ambassador also pointed to contradictions inside the administration, noting Trump told Ukraine it must strike inside Russia even as the Pentagon blocked Kyiv from doing so. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday the Pentagon had been blocking long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMs, from reaching Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, allies such as India, Bolton wrote, were left "hanging out to dry" under new 50% U.S. tariffs while Russia and China skated free.

FBI RAID OF JOHN BOLTON'S HOME REPORTEDLY LINKED TO CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS PROBE

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019

Bolton served as Trump's national security advisor in 2018 and 2019  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"His efforts over the last two-plus weeks may have left us further from peace and a just settlement for Ukraine than before," Bolton concluded.

Bolton even went after Trump for releasing a photo of himself pointing his finger at Putin’s chest, drawing comparisons to  then-Vice President Richard Nixon’s finger-pointing during the famous kitchen debate with former Soviet Union prime minister Nikita Khrushchev. 

"Why Trump wants to be compared to the only president who resigned in disgrace is unclear."

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

Bolton said Trump’s attempt to fast-track a peace deal was "inevitably" doomed, arguing the Alaska summit with Putin on Aug. 15 was arranged at a pace "almost surely unprecedented in modern history."  (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolton was Trump’s national security advisor in 2018 and 2019, until the pair fell out. 

The FBI raid is reportedly linked to a probe of mishandling classified documents.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue