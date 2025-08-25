'Yellowstone' stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly confirmed for spin-off series alongside major casting addition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will be returning to the "Yellowstone" universe.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Hauser and Reilly will be reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in the "Yellowstone" spin-off that has a working title of "The Dutton Ranch."

The new series' storyline will pick up right after the "Yellowstone" series finale.

A description of the show reads, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Academy Award nominee, Annette Bening, will be joining the cast as Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."

Finn Little will also be returning in his role as Carter, the young boy Beth and Rip took under their wing.

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan will serve as producer on the show, alongside Reilly and Hauser. Other executive producers include: David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Chad Feehan, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Aside from "Yellowstone," Sheridan already has "1883" and "1923" as prequels to the main show. "The Madison," starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is expected to be released this year.

In April 2024, Hauser told Country Living that he knew Sheridan had a few things up his sleeve for Beth and Rip's love story.

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can," Hauser said at the time.

In an interview with Radio Times in March 2024, Reilly advised "Yellowstone" fans not to pay attention to everything they read ahead of the finale and also made a subtle hint that Beth Dutton's story was not over.

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," she told the outlet. "That’s what I care about. I’m sort of prepping for that now [and] that’s my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense. But we’re gonna, you know, let’s wait and see. I don’t have an answer right now. But we’ll see."

The second installment of the fifth season of "Yellowstone" premiered in November. The finale of the series, which starred Kevin Costner, aired in December.