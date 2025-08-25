Snoop Dogg criticizes LGBTQ characters in children's movies, laments kids 'going to ask questions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Snoop Dogg criticized LGBTQ+ representation in children's films during a podcast last week, specifically citing the 2022 bmovie "Lightyear" as an example.

Snoop Dogg explained during an appearance on Sarah Fontenot's "It's Giving" podcast that he took his grandson to see "Lightyear," which features a same-sex couple.

Snoop recalled his grandson quizzing him during the movie about how the couple had a child together.

"Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---. I just came to watch the g------ movie. Hey man, watch the movie. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby? S---. The movie ain’t over with… I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for," Snoop said.

The film was criticized by some conservatives over a same-sex kiss, which was initially removed from the movie but later restored.

"It threw me for a loop. I’m like what part of the movie was this? These are kids that we have to show that at this age like, they’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have an answer," Snoop said. "And I was just there to go to sleep and watch the movie. That s--- woke me up."

The remarks angered progressives on social media, as Snoop is set to perform at the Australian Football League's (AFL) Grand Final. PinkNews reported that the AFL's chief executive defended the rapper's scheduled appearance before his latest remarks.

The 2022 film was a spinoff of Pixar's popular "Toy Story" film series, which revolved around the friendship between a toy space ranger named Buzz Lightyear and a toy cowboy named Woody. The premise of the new film was about the space-age science-fiction protagonist that the Buzz Lightyear toy was theoretically based on in the "Toy Story" universe.

Actor Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the movie, hit back at critics of the film at the time.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said during a June 2022 interview with Reuters Television. "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human."

