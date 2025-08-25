Trump bans flag burning after years of rioting, left-wing desecration: timeline of Old Glory offenders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that mandates prosecution of those caught burning the American flag as a form of intimidation, a practice described by the White House as "uniquely offensive and provocative."

"My Administration will act to restore respect and sanctity to the American Flag and prosecute those who incite violence or otherwise violate our laws while desecrating this symbol of our country, to the fullest extent permissible under any available authority," the order says.

Leading up to Monday's order, viral instances of public flag burning have become much more prominent. Below is a list of several recent flag burnings.

June 2025: Los Angeles anti-ICE riots

During recent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, people burned American flags in the street in opposition to Trump's federal immigration crackdown in the city.

The move enraged Trump, who vowed during a speech to troops at Fort Bragg days later to ensure it didn't happen again.

"These are animals, but they proudly carry the flags of other countries. They don't carry the American flag. They only burn it. Did you see a lot of the flags being burned?" he asked.

"They weren't being burned by people from our country, or from people that love our country. People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year," Trump continued. "We'll see if we can get that done. We're going to try and get that done. We're working with some of your senators."

June 2025: Anti-ICE riots in Seattle

Following the riots in Los Angeles, similar agitators began protesting ICE in Seattle, where at least one person removed an American flag from a flagpole, and set it ablaze.

August 2024: Anti-Israel demonstrators in Chicago

Far-left agitators yelling "Free Palestine" burned American and Israeli flags near the Israeli Consulate in Chicago as part of several nights of protesting during the Democratic National Convention.

At least four people were detained when the group pushed against a police line, causing a skirmish.

July 2024: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, D.C.

Pro-Palestinian agitators descended on Union Station in Washington, D.C. when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congess.

Their actions included burning American flags.

Eight people were arrested and charged federally on charges ranging from assaulting police officers, to theft, to making threats.

June 2024: Anti-Israel agitators in New York

An anti-Israel mob took to the streets outside the Israeli Consulate General in New York, where people burned Israeli and American flags.

A 20-year-old was arrested during the burnings.

September 2023: Avowed communists protest Jason Aldean

Outside a concert by country music star Jason Aldean, members of RevCom (Revolutionary Communist Party), which believes in creating a Marxist revolution in America, burned American flags in protest of a song released months earlier by Aldean.

Aldean's track "Try That In A Small Town" caused controversy when left-wingers learned that the music video for the song was filmed outside a Tennessee courthouse where a lynching occurred nearly a century prior.

June 2022: Pro-choice protesters in D.C.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, groups of pro-choice protesters burned an American flag in the streets of Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court decision returned the power to regulate abortions back to individual states.

"Our great American Flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and of American freedom, identity, and strength," Trump's order said. "Over nearly two-and-a-half centuries, many thousands of American patriots have fought, bled, and died to keep the Stars and Stripes waving proudly.

"Burning this representation of America may incite violence and riot. American Flag burning is also used by groups of foreign nationals as a calculated act to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans because of their nationality and place of birth."