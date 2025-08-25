Tim Walz rips media for negative reporting on Dem party amid ‘fascist’ takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the media for reporting on rifts within the Democratic Party amidst what he called a "fascist" takeover of the country by President Donald Trump.

Walz gave a fiery speech on Monday in front of Democrats gathered for the party’s summer strategy meetings in Minneapolis, where Democratic leadership is attempting to unify a party riddled with internal division.

During the speech, Walz, a progressive who served as former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, opined about his and Harris’ 2024 election loss, saying, "We know [Harris] was the most qualified and would have been a fantastic president."

"We wouldn't wake up every day to a bunch of s--- on TV and a bunch of nonsense," he asserted. "We would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and vision and leadership doing the work. Not a man child crying about whatever's wrong with him."

He doubled down on some of the Democratic Party’s more controversial platforms, saying, "We're not shying away from diversity as a strength and equity as a goal and inclusion being the air we breathe. That's what we should be doing."

Though doubling down on DEI, Walz criticized the media for reporting on Democratic infighting. He urged Democrats, "Don't take the bait."

"It boggles my d--- mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, their flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party,’" he railed, adding, "There's a division in my d--- house and we're still married, and things are good. That's life!"

"We can have our internal decision-making, our internal healthy debates. But – I refuse to believe – we do not have the luxury to fight amongst ourselves while that thing sits in the White House," said Walz as the crowd broke into cheers.

He asserted that Democrats "are strong because we're held accountable," while he lamented it is easy to be a Republican.

"Think of how easy it would be to be a d--- Republican. Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid fricking red hat? What should I say today? I don't know, just make sure it's cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy? Oh, the felon in the White House? Yeah, I listen to him, and that will be fine," he said.

He went on to accuse Trump of unleashing fascist policies on the U.S., saying, "I always get in trouble for it, I'll continue to say it. I don't think we do any favors when we don't name it. These are fascist policies… That is what they are."

Commenting on Trump signing an executive order to crack down on the burning of the American flag, he accused the president of being concerned about flags with his face on them.

"Now he's talking about burning flags. He's going to have flag burning or whatever, because he knows there's a hell of a lot of flags with his picture on it that are going to get burned. There's a whole lot of that kind of crap that people are sick of," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Walz urged Democrats to start "running to a better future."

"A future that includes everyone, a future where our children are valued and lifted up, a future where immigrants are celebrated just like our grandparents and parents were, a future where we ask people to pay their fair share while we make life a little bit easier for others, and we find joy in the things that you find personally joyful and I don't give a d--- what your neighbor thinks about those things," he said. "Those are the things that we are here for."