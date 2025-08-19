Trump's border wall gets hot new upgrade and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump's border wall gets hot new upgrade

2. Hot mic moment between Trump and Macron

3. Blue state AG warns police they'll ‘regret’ arresting her in viral video

MAJOR HEADLINES

ON ALERT – Hurricane Erin unleashes massive waves, extreme coastal impacts along East Coast. Continue reading …

PRIVILEGE REVOKED – Former Obama officials stripped of clearances as Gabbard exposes ‘betrayal.’ Continue reading …

HIGH TENSION – Bryan Kohberger prosecutor breaks silence on key hearing that crushed killer's defense. Continue reading …

PREDATOR PATTERN – Blue city rattled as alleged serial attacker preys on women in ritzy neighborhood. Continue reading …

WOKE OVERREACH – Parents outraged as school punishes boys over trans locker room confrontation. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SHORT AND SWEET – The Supreme Court's 'most interesting justice' leaves crowd puzzled after brief remarks. Continue reading …

COURT COSTS – Preemptively pardoned Schiff launches legal defense fund under Trump admin. Continue reading …

NEXT STEPS – Republicans and Democrats battle over House seats before 2026 midterms. Continue reading …

RADICAL SHUTDOWN – 'Far Left agitators' boo Trump's House GOP ally offstage at event. Continue reading …

MEDIA

DEI TARGET – White CBS anchor claims she was demoted due to diversity quotas lawsuit. Continue reading …

RETURN TO SENDER – 'The View' co-host mocks first lady's peace plea to Putin. Continue reading …

CREATURE CONSPIRACY – Red-eyed monster that 'kept pace with car going 100 mph' haunts small town. Continue reading …

CALIFORNIA LEAVIN' – Pastor warns families to flee state if Newsom signs 'dangerous' bill. Continue reading …

OPINION

BILLY MCLAUGHLIN – I made memes for the White House. Here’s what I learned. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – Leftist MSNBC changes its name, but it’s still the same embarrassment. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

TOXIC IMPORT – Radioactive material discovered in food sold at Walmart. Continue reading …

SODA SWAP – Costco's Pepsi-to-Coke switch goes viral as members sound off. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on vintage vehicles and carnival crowds. Take the quiz here …

BURIED SPLENDOR – 1,700-year-old Roman bathhouse unearthed by archaeologists after surprise discovery. Continue reading …

CALM DOWN – Brain expert reveals best advice for calming mind and body. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN A. SMITH – Trump has done more than any administration to end world conflicts. See video …

JAMES CARVILLE – Democrats need a presidential nominee. See video …

