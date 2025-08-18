Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

WATCH: Footage shows blue state prosecutor warning officers they'll 'regret' arresting her: 'I'm an AG!'

Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says they are reviewing the arrest of Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
'I'm an AG!': Body-cam footage shows blue state prosecutor warning officers they'll 'regret' arresting her Video

'I'm an AG!': Body-cam footage shows blue state prosecutor warning officers they'll 'regret' arresting her

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office is launching a probe after a state prosecutor was allegedly berating officers as they tried to arrest her, yelling at them: "I'm an AG!" (Credit: Newport Police Dept.)

Bodycam footage from the Newport Police Department in Newport, Rhode Island, shows Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan pleading with officers not to arrest her and appearing to try to use her job as a state prosecutor to get officers to let her go.

"I'm an AG! I'm an AG!" Flanagan can be heard saying to police as they tried to detain her for failing to comply with their demands. "You're going to regret this. You're going to regret it. I'm an A-" Flanagan said as she was escorted to the back of a police car and the door was shut.

"Good for you, I don't give a sh--," one of the arresting officers can be heard saying back at one point.

Rhode Island Attorney General arrested

Body-cam footage captured the arrest of a Rhode Island prosecutor, Devon Flanagan, who berated officers and yelled at them. (Newport Police Department)

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office indicated Monday that they were reviewing the matter involving Flanagan, but did not indicate whether any disciplinary measures have been taken.

Throughout the video, Flanagan can also be heard telling the officers how to do their job.  

"I want you to turn your body-camera off. Protocol is that you turn it off. It's a citizen request to turn it off," Flanagan told the officer when he approached her to ask her to leave.

"She knows, she's a lawyer," a separate female who was with Flanagan told the officer. "She's a f---ing lawyer." 

Rhode Island prosecutor gets arrested

A screenshot from Newport Police Department body-camera footage shows Rhode Island prosecutor, Devon Flanagan, arguing with police. (Newport Police Department)

"On the evening of Aug. 14, the Office of the Attorney General learned that members of the Newport Police Department arrested Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan for trespassing," Megan Skinner, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said Friday, according to the Boston Globe.

Meanwhile, a separate spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the attorney general's office was currently "reviewing the matter" involving Flanagan's arrest.

"The Office immediately began a review of the incident, which we anticipate will conclude within the next few days," the attorney general's spokesperson added in their statement to the Boston Globe. "At this time, we are unable to comment further on this matter as it relates to personnel issues."

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's office said it has launched a review of the arrest that has gone viral in the last few days.  (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Flanagan has reportedly worked in the Attorney General's Office for seven years, and works on appeals cases in criminal court. She was ultimately charged with willful trespass and provided a summons to appear in court.

In addition to Flanagan's arrest, the other female in the video, seen yelling at officers and escaping from their handcuffs at one point, was also arrested, according to the Globe. That individual, identified as Veronica Hannan, was reportedly charged with willful trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.  

