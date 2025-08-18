WATCH: Footage shows blue state prosecutor warning officers they'll 'regret' arresting her: 'I'm an AG!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bodycam footage from the Newport Police Department in Newport, Rhode Island, shows Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan pleading with officers not to arrest her and appearing to try to use her job as a state prosecutor to get officers to let her go.

"I'm an AG! I'm an AG!" Flanagan can be heard saying to police as they tried to detain her for failing to comply with their demands. "You're going to regret this. You're going to regret it. I'm an A-" Flanagan said as she was escorted to the back of a police car and the door was shut.

"Good for you, I don't give a sh--," one of the arresting officers can be heard saying back at one point.

FEMALE POLICE OFFICER LEAPS INTO WATER, FIGHTS CAREER CRIMINAL BEFORE MAKING ARREST, VIDEO SHOWS

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office indicated Monday that they were reviewing the matter involving Flanagan, but did not indicate whether any disciplinary measures have been taken.

Throughout the video, Flanagan can also be heard telling the officers how to do their job.

"I want you to turn your body-camera off. Protocol is that you turn it off. It's a citizen request to turn it off," Flanagan told the officer when he approached her to ask her to leave.

"She knows, she's a lawyer," a separate female who was with Flanagan told the officer. "She's a f---ing lawyer."

EX-TRUMP PROSECUTOR JACK SMITH UNDER INVESTIGATION BY GOVERNMENT WATCHDOG OFFICE OF SPECIAL COUNSEL

"On the evening of Aug. 14, the Office of the Attorney General learned that members of the Newport Police Department arrested Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan for trespassing," Megan Skinner, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said Friday, according to the Boston Globe.

Meanwhile, a separate spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the attorney general's office was currently "reviewing the matter" involving Flanagan's arrest.

"The Office immediately began a review of the incident, which we anticipate will conclude within the next few days," the attorney general's spokesperson added in their statement to the Boston Globe. "At this time, we are unable to comment further on this matter as it relates to personnel issues."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flanagan has reportedly worked in the Attorney General's Office for seven years, and works on appeals cases in criminal court. She was ultimately charged with willful trespass and provided a summons to appear in court.

In addition to Flanagan's arrest, the other female in the video, seen yelling at officers and escaping from their handcuffs at one point, was also arrested, according to the Globe. That individual, identified as Veronica Hannan, was reportedly charged with willful trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.