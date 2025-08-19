Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host Ana Navarro rips Melania Trump's Putin letter as 'so hypocritical you can't believe it'

The first lady called on the Russian president to embrace peace on behalf of protecting innocent children

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Inside Melania Trump's bigger role in peacemaking Video

Inside Melania Trump's bigger role in peacemaking

Fox News senior correspondents Steve Harrigan and Ben Hall analyze the Trump administration's security guarantee discussion and first lady Melania Trump's bigger role in peace talks on The Story.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro derided first lady Melania Trump’s peace letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin as something that "falls under the category of stuff that’s so hypocritical you almost can’t believe it" on Tuesday.

In an Instagram video, Navarro recounted parts of the first lady’s letter that was delivered to Putin during Friday's summit with President Donald Trump in Alaska. In the letter, the first lady urged Putin to end his war against Ukraine on behalf of the children. 

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," the first lady wrote. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

Navarro blasted the letter as an example of "performative" hypocrisy because of President Trump’s immigration and spending policies.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS MOCK MELANIA TRUMP AFTER INTERVIEW CRITICIZING VOGUE, POKE FUN AT MODELING CAREER

Melania Trump writes personal letter to Vladimir Putin urging him to end Ukraine war for the sake of children devastated by the conflict.

First lady Melania Trump took a bigger world stage role with a letter to Putin about the Ukraine war ahead of his summit with President Trump. (Getty Images/Samuel Corum)

"Think about what her husband, what Donald Trump, is doing to the children of immigrants in America, and to U.S. citizen children of immigrants," Navarro said. "How many of those children are living with the fear of their parents being dragged through the streets of America? Their car windows smashed in? Their parents beaten by masked men and disappeared?"

She added, "How about the children all over the world who are not receiving U.S. aid because her husband's government decided we shouldn't be feeding starving children all over the world? How about all those kids?"

Navarro sarcastically applauded the first lady’s letter as a "good thing" for Ukrainian children but told her to "start a little closer to home."

"Maybe she should turn around and say the exact same thing to her husband, because there are children in America crying, suffering, going to bed in fear, returning to homes that are abandoned and empty, not knowing where their next meal is coming from because of what her husband is doing," Navarro said.

MELANIA TRUMP REP SLAMS ‘THE VIEW’ FOR ‘SHAMEFUL’ BODY DOUBLE SEGMENT

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro made two Instagram posts attacking Melania Trump's letter to Putin. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

Navarro wrote another Instagram post a few hours later attacking Melania Trump’s letter again, with an additional jab at her marriage.

"So Melania, it’s good you write a letter to Putin. Now, how about you write one to the man you sleep with… oh, wait," Navarro wrote.

Navarro and her other "View" co-hosts have targeted the first lady in the past during Trump’s first term and even when he was out of office. 

In October, Sunny Hostin went so far as to claim that Mrs. Trump "hates" her husband and "wants to take him out."

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro and Melania Trump

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro attacked Melania Trump's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS/Mike Segar | Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the first lady anymore. She doesn’t want to be the first lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Hostin said at the time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

