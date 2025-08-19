Stefanik booed offstage as protesters chant 'traitor' during upstate New York memorial event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., railed against "radical Far Left Democrat agitators" who disrupted an event in her home district in upstate New York on Monday.

Stefanik, a Trump ally who has for months been teasing a Republican campaign for governor of New York, was booed offstage by protesters during an event in Plattsburgh honoring the late John Zurlo, a Clinton County political leader.

"Today #NY21 witnessed shameful conduct by radical Far Left Democrat agitators who disgracefully attempted to drown out and silence a non-political event in Plattsburgh to honor the lifelong service of John Zurlo in Clinton County as the building was named in his honor," Stefanik said on X on Monday morning.

When Stefanik approached the podium to deliver remarks, protesters booed the congresswoman, shouting, "Traitor!" until she stepped back into line alongside the other officials. Later on, Stefanik returned to the podium and delivered her remarks over the protesters' cries.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Stefanik explained why she returned to the podium.

"I thought that the radicals would calm down out of respect for the Zurlo family," she said. "Obviously, they did not do that, but I was not going to let them drown out me by talking about how important it is to commemorate John Zurlo's legacy."

Despite the protesters carrying on, Stefanik said it was important "to make sure the Zurlo family heard from me." The likely gubernatorial candidate later clarified in her statement on X that she also privately delivered her remarks to the family.

House members have been campaigning and hosting events in their home districts during the August congressional recess.

While Republicans are celebrating the tax cuts and immigration reform included in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," Democrats have criticized vulnerable House Republicans for cutting Medicaid.

Republicans have argued that the megabill only cuts waste, fraud and abuse in Medicaid, but according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), about 10 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to Trump's megabill.

The impact of Trump's signature policy bill is likely to take center stage in the competitive midterm elections expected in 2026.

The protesters' messages were mixed on Monday, as those who booed Stefanik offstage held signs rejecting Trump's sweeping second-term agenda on multiple grounds, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations, as well as Stefanik voting in favor of the megabill.

Other protest signs mentioned racism and called Stefanik a "bully."

Stefanik has yet to formally launch her campaign for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she has been laying the groundwork for months and leading criticism of the governor's anti-Trump politics.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.