Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Stefanik booed offstage as protesters chant 'traitor' during upstate New York memorial event

The New York congresswoman has teased a Republican gubernatorial run for months

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
close
Stefanik booed offstage by protesters during an event in her home district Video

Stefanik booed offstage by protesters during an event in her home district

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was booed offstage by protesters during an event in Clinton County on Monday. (Credit: WFFF)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., railed against "radical Far Left Democrat agitators" who disrupted an event in her home district in upstate New York on Monday. 

Stefanik, a Trump ally who has for months been teasing a Republican campaign for governor of New York, was booed offstage by protesters during an event in Plattsburgh honoring the late John Zurlo, a Clinton County political leader. 

"Today #NY21 witnessed shameful conduct by radical Far Left Democrat agitators who disgracefully attempted to drown out and silence a non-political event in Plattsburgh to honor the lifelong service of John Zurlo in Clinton County as the building was named in his honor," Stefanik said on X on Monday morning. 

When Stefanik approached the podium to deliver remarks, protesters booed the congresswoman, shouting, "Traitor!" until she stepped back into line alongside the other officials. Later on, Stefanik returned to the podium and delivered her remarks over the protesters' cries. 

HOCHUL FAILS TO CRACK 50% BUT TOPS POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGES BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN NY GOVERNOR RACE: POLL

Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., spoke during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2023. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters after the event, Stefanik explained why she returned to the podium. 

"I thought that the radicals would calm down out of respect for the Zurlo family," she said. "Obviously, they did not do that, but I was not going to let them drown out me by talking about how important it is to commemorate John Zurlo's legacy."

MAJOR REPUBLICAN RUMORED FOR GUBERNATORIAL RUN, HITS BACK AGAINST DEM: ‘WORST GOVERNOR IN AMERICA’

Despite the protesters carrying on, Stefanik said it was important "to make sure the Zurlo family heard from me." The likely gubernatorial candidate later clarified in her statement on X that she also privately delivered her remarks to the family. 

House members have been campaigning and hosting events in their home districts during the August congressional recess. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York spoke to an attendee at a Staten Island fundraising dinner, on June 2, 2025, in New York City. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

While Republicans are celebrating the tax cuts and immigration reform included in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," Democrats have criticized vulnerable House Republicans for cutting Medicaid. 

Republicans have argued that the megabill only cuts waste, fraud and abuse in Medicaid, but according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), about 10 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to Trump's megabill. 

The impact of Trump's signature policy bill is likely to take center stage in the competitive midterm elections expected in 2026. 

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans celebrated passing Trump's "big, beautiful bill." (Getty Images)

The protesters' messages were mixed on Monday, as those who booed Stefanik offstage held signs rejecting Trump's sweeping second-term agenda on multiple grounds, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations, as well as Stefanik voting in favor of the megabill. 

Other protest signs mentioned racism and called Stefanik a "bully."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanik has yet to formally launch her campaign for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she has been laying the groundwork for months and leading criticism of the governor's anti-Trump politics. 

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report. 

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue