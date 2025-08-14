Luxurious 1,700-year-old Roman bathhouse unearthed by archaeologists after surprise discovery

Expand / Collapse search

Archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient Roman bathhouse in Turkey – a relic as luxurious as it is old.

The discovery was covered by Turkey's Anadolu Agency (AA). A landowner in the area was planting sour cherry saplings in 2023 when he stumbled across a Roman-era floor mosaic. 

Thanks to underground imaging radar, archaeologists found the bathhouse about 230 feet south of the mosaic.

MYSTERIOUS 1,600-YEAR-OLD SETTLEMENT EMERGES FROM SOIL WITH RARE ROMAN MILITARY FINDS

The 1,700-year-old structure, which measures 75 square meters, dates back to the Late Roman era. 

It had an underfloor heating system and distinct cold, warm and hot zones – the ancient equivalent of a modern spa, AA noted.

Aerial shot of archaeologists excavating

Archaeologists in Turkey identified a 1,700-year-old Roman bathhouse using advanced underground imaging radar. (Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The bathhouse also featured sweat rooms, pools and separate channels for clean water and wastewater.

Turkish officials plan to open up the site for tourism in the future. 

ARCHAEOLOGISTS EXCAVATE ANCIENT WORKSHOP WITH UNFINISHED SCULPTURES ON GREEK ISLAND

Ahmet Demirdağ, provincial director of culture and tourism, told AA the bathhouse and mosaic are just a few of many "significant remains" in the area. 

"The bath is truly a distinctive and important structure."

"Looking at it overall, we believe this area was an urban settlement," Demirdağ observed. 

"We will continue our excavations."

Close-up shot of ancient stones in bathhouse structure

The bathhouse complex included sweat rooms, pools and channels to manage clean water and wastewater. (Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Excavation site archaeologist Emre Çayır told AA the bathhouse is likely the first of its kind in the area.

"The fact that this architectural layout has survived to the present day is important," he said.

Stone-built structure of bathhouse in excavation area

"The fact that this architectural layout has survived to the present day is important." (Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Çayır added, "The cold, warm, and hot sections have survived with their full, planned engineering intact. In this respect, we can say the bath is truly a distinctive and important structure."

The bathhouse is one of many fascinating discoveries made in Turkey in recent months.

Bird's eye view of archaeologists working on site

The bathhouse discovery highlights the advanced heating and water systems developed in the Roman world. (Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over the summer, archaeologists discovered a fifth-century Christian church with an ominous message that hadn't been seen in over 1,000 years.

Earlier in 2025, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient bread in central Turkey. 

The loaf dated back to the Bronze Age.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

