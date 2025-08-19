TV anchor sues Boston CBS affiliate claiming White employees targeted under corporate DEI push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A longtime White TV anchor for Boston’s CBS affiliate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was demoted to satisfy corporate diversity quotas under a broader diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) push.

Katherine Merrill Dunham, an anchor for CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, was known to viewers as Kate Merrill. She filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court on August 5 claiming WBZ-TV "exploited" DEI policies imposed by parent corporations CBS and Paramount Global and took "career-ending action" against her to advance a companywide DEI agenda.

The lawsuit notes that in 2021, CBS acknowledged "diversity, equity and inclusion standards need to be a top priority for leadership in every corner" moving forward. According to the lawsuit, CBS executives said WBZ was "too White," "the least diverse station for on air talent," and the "Whitest of all their stations."

In September 2023, WBZ hired a Black meteorologist named Jason Mikell, who is listed as a defendant. A White meteorologist, Zack Green, was let go, according to the lawsuit.

"On February 22, 2024, Defendant Mikell made an inappropriate sexual innuendo about Ms. Merrill on air. Specifically, he implied that Ms. Merrill and her co-anchor had sexual relations at a gazebo," the lawsuit states. "Mikell was not disciplined for his sexually charged remark."

The complaint states that Merrill continued to support Mikell despite her disappointment. However, in April 2024, she privately texted him to correct a mispronunciation of the town "Concord," and Mikell allegedly "loudly yelled at her on the studio floor."

"His tone was aggressive and unprofessional… Merrill immediately lodged a complaint with WBZ’s Human Resources department," the complaint states.

WBZ, CBS and Paramount took no action to investigate, according to the lawsuit. Merrill’s complaint about Mikell’s aggressive confrontation and threatening treatment of her, nor did they investigate the previous complaints lodged by Merrill’s colleagues about Mikell’s "sexually charged" comment on air about Merrill, according to the complaint that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

However, Merrill was informed "that an investigation was being conducted into allegations that she treated coworkers differently because of their race."

According to the complaint, Mikell alleged that Merrill suggested he would "find his people" in Boston, was "always" critical of him, failed to ask him about his weekends and other issues.

"Merrill vehemently challenged the validity of Defendant Mikell’s allegations and denied (and denies) any of her actions, inactions, or comments were as described or motivated by overt racism or unconscious bias," the complaint states. "Based on the falsity and/or and misleading nature of Defendant Mikell’s allegations, Defendant Mikell acted with malice and/or improper motive in lodging a complaint against Ms. Merrill."

Merrill was then informed she would be demoted from her role as co-anchor of the "Weekday Morning Show" to working weekend nights, stating that decision "had been in the works for some time," according to the complaint.

"Merrill was advised by professional colleagues and senior leaders at SAG-AFTRA that the demotion constituted ‘career sabotage’ from which her career would never recover – i.e., that the demotion was career ending," the lawsuit states.

"Because of the catastrophic damage a demotion would have caused her career, especially in the context of allegations that she was racist, on May 24, 2024, Ms. Merrill gave notice of constructive discharge resignation, effective immediately," the suit continues. "Ms. Merrill’s employment agreement with WBZ expires, by its terms on June 1, 2025. It contains a non-competition provision. She was therefore unable to work in her field until after June 1, 2025. As a result, Ms. Merrill has suffered significant financial losses."

Merrill claims she suffered significant reputational harm and has not been paid for 20 unused vacation days. She is seeking damages to be determined at trial.

CBS' parent company, Paramount, promised it would eliminate DEI policies last month ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media.

WBZ-TV and Mikell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.