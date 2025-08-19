Gabbard removes clearances from 37 officials at Trump's direction over politicizing intelligence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced her office had stripped security clearances from 37 current and former intelligence officials, accusing them of politicizing and manipulating intelligence.

A DNI memo sent out on Monday included the names of officials who worked at the CIA, NSA, State Department and National Security Council, including former Obama DNI James Clapper, who Gabbard claimed told officials to "compromise" normal procedures to rush a 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment related to Russia's influence in the 2016 election.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," Gabbard wrote in an X post. "Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold…"

CLAPPER PUSHED TO 'COMPROMISE' 'NORMAL' STEPS TO RUSH 2017 ICA, DESPITE CONCERNS FROM NSA DIRECTOR

Notable officials on the list include: Brett M. Holmgren, former Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research; Richard H. Ledgett, former NSA Deputy Director; Stephanie O’Sullivan, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence; and Luke R. Hartig, former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council.

Also included was Yael Eisenstat, a former CIA officer and White House advisor known for her involvement in the Facebook election integrity operation.

DNI GABBARD CLAIMS ‘DEEP STATE ACTORS’ DIDN’T WANT TRUMP-RUSSIA INFORMATION TO 'SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY'

Gabbard said the decision was made at President Donald Trump's direction.

"Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people," Gabbard wrote on X.

The memo noted the revocation was effective immediately and the officials' access to classified systems, facilities, materials and information would be terminated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officials' contracts or employment with the government are to be terminated and credentials surrendered to security officers, according to the memo.