Omen or harbinger of doom? Fox Nation explores the chilling mystery that turned a small town into a spectacle

Half a century after eyewitnesses first reported a red-eyed creature that kept pace with their car at speeds of 100 miles per hour, thousands still flock to Point Pleasant, West Virginia, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mystery known as the Mothman.

Eyewitness accounts go beyond sightings of a winged, red-eyed figure. Some said they received eerie phone calls, while others recalled visits from men in black suits who warned them to "forget what you saw."

That enduring sense of mystery, Fox Nation’s Abby Hornacek noted, is what makes the Mothman's story so chilling.

"It’s kind of one of those fun theories… but it also offers a bit of history, because there were real events that happened around the time of these Mothman sightings that give context to our history, like World War II and the Silver Bridge collapse," Hornacek, who hosts the new feature "Mothman: The Man, The Moth, The Legend," said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

In her new special, Hornacek retraces the footsteps of eyewitnesses, local journalists and lifelong believers to explore why the legend of the Mothman still captivates Americans nearly six decades later.

Along the way, she examined the Silver Bridge disaster of December 1967, when the structure collapsed during rush hour, killing 46 people. Many believed Mothman sightings were connected, with some convinced the creature was a harbinger of doom and others suspecting it had caused the tragedy itself.

The area was also near the West Virginia Ordnance Works, where explosives were made for the war effort during World War II, which only adds to speculation and intrigue.

Whether linked to military history or local tragedy, the sightings cemented Mothman as more than a fleeting scare, a legend that continues to draw crowds to Point Pleasant decades later.

"Thousands of people from around the world come to this Mothman Festival because they are so intrigued by this creature…" Hornacek told the outlet.

Each year, Point Pleasant hosts the Mothman Festival on the third weekend of September, drawing attendees who dress up as the legendary cryptid, enjoy live music, listen to paranormal experts share their insights, and browse a wide range of vendors.

Hornacek, who visited the festival during her investigation, described the atmosphere of intrigue, enthusiasm and belief.

"I really appreciated being around people who are so passionate about something in their lives," she said.

"People are really intrigued by folklore. And, at the end of the day, it's just kind of a fun thing to be around."

The Fox Nation feature includes firsthand accounts from eyewitnesses like Linda Sigman, who waited 50 years before sharing her story.

Reflecting on her work with Fox Nation, Hornacek said she feels "really blessed" to have tackled a wide range of projects, from national parks to folklore. But the Mothman investigation, she noted, stands apart.

"This special is different from anything I’ve ever done," she said. "It kind of put me in a new direction, and it was interesting to dive deeper into something I hadn’t known about."

As for what she hopes audiences will take away from the feature, Hornacek said: "I hope people learn something new, maybe even come away intrigued by West Virginia itself, the locals, and the beauty of that area."