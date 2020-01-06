Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation' if US is attacked, threatens Iraq with sanctions

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday ...

Trump, Iran trade threats of retaliation; president warns Iraq of sanctions if US troops are expelled

President Trump warned Sunday that Iran could suffer a "major retaliation" if the rogue nation targets the U.S., as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after the U.S.-led airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general taking over for Soleimani, told state television Monday that “actions will be taken” to avenge the death of his predecessor. Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast while speaking to a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Tehran.

The trade of threats between the two nations was the latest since Soleimani's killing early Friday in Baghdad. Iranian officials also announced they would be abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, signaling threats of further nuclear proliferation. Trump over the weekend warned Iran that the United States has targeted "52 Iranian sites" and will "hit very fast and very hard" if needed

In addition, Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions and a bill for billions of dollars if the U.S. is forced to withdraw its troops from the nation after the Iraqi parliament, responding to a U.S. airstrike on Soleimani, voted to expel American forces.

Congress returns from recess in Trump impeachment trial limbo

Congress is set to return from its holiday break on Monday, and it will begin as it ended when it went on recess: at an impasse on Trump's impeachment trial. The Democratic-led House voted last month to impeach the president but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell provides details on how the trial would proceed.

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., insisted Sunday that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not deliver articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate by the end of the week, the Senate should "take matters in our own hands."

Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais tears into 'woke' Hollywood elite, Disney, Amazon, Apple

Sam Mendes' World War I tale "1917" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" were among the big winners at the 77th Golden Globe Awards Sunday as they won for won best picture, drama, and best film, comedy or musical, respectively.

However, notoriously controversial host Ricky Gervais may have stolen the show by laying into the Hollywood elite with his opening monologue.

Harvey Weinstein vows he'll be 'fully exonerated' at New York trial.

Australia's destructive wildfires seen from space in NASA images.

Fugitive Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan remains a mystery.

Arizona man arrested in connection with probe involving mountain lions devouring human remains.

Stocks continue decline, oil, gold rise on Middle East tensions.

Senate could approve USMCA as early as Friday: Navarro.

Picasso painting being raffled off for $111 for charity.



Steve Hilton says critics who have complained about President Trump's ordered airstrike on Soleimani don't seem to know what "America first" really means.

