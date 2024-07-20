Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' cause, manner of death revealed

Thomas Matthew Crooks' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head; his manner of death was ruled a homicide

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
It seems like Thomas Crooks did a better site survey than Secret Service: Paul Mauro

It seems like Thomas Crooks did a better site survey than Secret Service: Paul Mauro

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro discusses new details in the investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

An official cause and manner of death has been released for former President Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. 

Crooks died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Butler County Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital Saturday. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. 

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead in Butler County, where he fired five rounds at a Trump rally on July 13 and nicked the former president in the ear before he was "neutralized" 26 seconds later

FBI INTERVIEWS CLASSMATE OF TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS OVER DISLIKE FOR POLITICIANS

Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.  (Handout via AFP)

A post-mortem examination was completed in neighboring Allegheny County, where Crooks lived in Bethel Park, the Butler County Coroner's Office said. Fox News Digital has reached out to that county's office for comment. 

It is unclear what happened to Crooks' body after the examination. Fox News Digital has been unable to reach his family for comment. 

Although investigators have not yet determined his motive, a picture of the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former President Trump is becoming more clear as his former classmates come forward with their impressions.

TRUMP SHOOTER'S FORMER AMERICAN POLITICS CLASSMATE ON CONVERSATIONS WITH WOULD-BE ASSASSIN THOMAS CROOKS

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

An undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Few people clapped when slender, bespectacled Thomas Matthew Crooks was handed his diploma at his graduation from Bethel Park High School in 2022, a YouTube video of the ceremony shows.

Former peers who have spoken out since he was shot dead by Secret Service agents on Saturday have characterized the Pennsylvania resident as a quiet loner. 

SNIPER KILLED WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN WITH 'ONE-IN-A-MILLION SHOT': SOURCE

Map shows layout of Trump rally and surrounding area, plus gunman's position

This graphic shows a bird's-eye view of the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., as well and the would-be assassin's vantage point. (Fox News)

Julianna Grooms, who graduated one year after Crooks, told The Wall Street Journal that "people would say he was the student who would shoot up the school," that he was bullied and that he was an "easy target."

But a classmate who rode the school bus with Crooks and whose sister was close with the shooter told Fox News Digital that he had been mischaracterized by classmates who are "making up" the "most random information." 

"He didn’t talk a lot - but when he was talked to he would make good conversation," the former Bethel Park High School student, who graduated a year behind Crooks, said on Friday night. "He was easy to talk to. He would make good conversation, he was very chill, very humble."

shooter's home

A police officer walks past a home July 15, 2024, in Bethel Park, Pa., which is believed to be linked to the shooter in the assassination attempt of former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"He had friends - he had friends on the bus, in class," the classmate said. "Not a lot of people knew him, but the ones that did never had a negative experience with him."

"You definitely have to be crazy to do what he did, but I was so surprised when I found out it was him," she said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.