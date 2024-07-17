Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Trump shooter's former American politics classmate on conversations with would-be assassin Thomas Crooks

Former Pennsylvania classmate says would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was 'quiet,' 'kind'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Former classmate of Trump's would-be assassin says Thomas Matthew Crooks' had 'no outward political views' Video

Former classmate of Trump's would-be assassin says Thomas Matthew Crooks' had 'no outward political views'

Sarah D'Angelo told Fox News Digital of her interactions and perception of Thomas Matthew Crooks, former President Trump's would-be assassin.

BETHAL PARK, Pa. – A former classmate of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks says the 20-year-old gunman was quiet with a small friend group, noting that she would never have pegged him for his actions at the Trump rally.

Sarah D'Angelo, a nursing student, shared with Fox News Digital her scant interactions with Crooks as the pair attended school together for eight years and shared a homeroom classroom at Bethel Park High School.

D'Angelo painted a portrait of Crooks' personality, interests and perception at the school.

"He had a small friend group," D'Angelo said. "He wasn't a loner but was not the most popular kid in the class."

4 QUESTIONS TRUMP SHOOTER'S FAMILY, ACQUAINTANCES ARE BEING ASKED BY FBI: FORMER OFFICER

Sarah

Sarah D'Angelo, who attended high school with Thomas Matthew Crooks, said the would-be Trump assassin had a small group of friends. (Fox News Digital)

The 20-year-old's political leanings have been a hot topic, with people pointing to his Republican voter registration and others pointing to his $15 campaign donation to a progressive political action committee. 

D'Angelo said Crooks did not reveal his political affiliation in class, even as the classmates shared an American politics class in high school.

"We had [an] American politics class. It was half a year during senior year," she said. "And he never made any of his political views outward."

  • An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.
    Image 1 of 2

    An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks (Handout via AFP)

  • Thomas Matthew Crooks
    Image 2 of 2

    Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022. (Bethel Park School District)

Crooks' classmate said they shared homeroom together in high school as well as a few classes, including Advanced Placement classes.

"In homeroom, he would play on his computer a lot. He was very into that," she said. "And he would sit with just a few friends at lunch."

SECRET SERVICE INCREASED TRUMP'S PROTECTION AFTER IRANIAN PLOT TO ASSASSINATE HIM

D'Angelo said she did not recall Crooks being bullied in high school, adding that there were other people in the school who she thought were "more capable."

"Maybe other people in the school that I thought would probably more be capable of such a thing, and he's definitely not one of them, I would think of," she said. "But it's also because he didn't talk to a lot of people. So, you don't really know what's going on inside his head."

Crooks, she described, was a good student and graduated with honors. Bethel High School gave honors students either silver or golden cords representing their educational achievement.

In a photo of his high school graduation, Crooks is seen wearing a silver cord. D'Angelo said the silver cord represented a 3.85 or higher cumulative GPA.

Trump shooter graduating from high school

Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania in 2022. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

D'Angelo, who was sitting near Crooks during the pair's high school graduation, recalled her last interaction with the student turned assassin. 

WHAT FBI SEARCHING TRUMP SHOOTER'S PHONE, LAPTOP AT QUANTICO ARE LOOKING FOR: FORMER AGENT

"He was just a few seats away from me [at the graduation ceremony], D'Angelo said. "I remember talking to him and another kid, just commenting on the day and the length of the ceremony."

Bethel Park High School, PA

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. (Google Maps)

Crooks, his classmate said, was smart and interacted regularly in class discussions.

"He participated as much as a normal person would," she said. "He was always kind to the people around him."

A home believed to be connected to the shooter in the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

This view shows a home connected to the suspected would-be assassin on July 15, 2024, in Bethel Park, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

D'Angelo said that when she first heard the news of the unsuccessful attempt on the 45th president's life, she thought it was her classmates' relative.

FORMER CLASSMATE RECALLS TRUMP SHOOTER GRILLING HIM OVER SUPPORT OF FORMER POTUS: ‘DID NOT LIKE POLITICIANS’

"It's shocking to hear someone from your high school, that you knew, would do something as tragic as that," she said. "I honestly originally thought it was a relative, because I heard Thomas, and he never went by that. He went by Tom or Tommy."

A state trooper car blocks the entrance to the event grounds where the rally was held

On July 15, a state police car is shown blocking the entrance to the venue where Thomas Crooks tried to kill former President Trump in Butler, Pa., on July 13. (Reuters/Carlos Osorio)

The classmate said they were supposed to attend Trump's rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, but they decided against it at the last minute.

"It's sad, and I was so nauseous on Sunday hearing about it because you don't think something like that would happen so close," D'Angelo said. "I don't want to speak for all of us, but we just really want to move on from this."

  • Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands
    Image 1 of 5

    Supporters, some covered in blood, are seen after shots were fired at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Buildings that are adjacent to The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump,
    Image 2 of 5

    Thomas Crooks fired from the roof of the building complex and wounded Trump during the assassination attempt. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    Image 3 of 5

    The Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, the venue where former President Trump was nearly assassinated, is shown on July 15, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Image 4 of 5

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is shown immediately after the failed assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Image 5 of 5

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after being grazed by a bullet during his rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

D'Angelo reiterated what other classmates and residents have shared, saying their town of 33,000 does not want this incident to define their town.

"This is a community, a close community that is family-oriented," she said. "We're good American citizens, and Bethel High School is really close."

"This experience just did not seem to add up to happen in Bethel Park," she said. "Our hearts go out to the families that were affected in this."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.