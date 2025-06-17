Trump returns from G7 summit early to deal with deadly Israel-Iran conflict and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump returns from G7 summit early to deal with deadly Israel-Iran conflict

2. There could be 'more to come' from US in Israel-Iran conflict, expert says

3. Karen Read murder trial jury enters 3rd day of deliberations

MAJOR HEADLINES

NEXT STEPS AHEAD – Israeli ambassador teases 'surprise' that will make beeper attacks ‘seem simple.’ Continue reading …

‘NEED YOUR PRAYERS’ – America's longest-running TV evangelist fighting for his life after medical emergency. Continue reading …

KILLER IN UNIFORM – Fake cop suspected in lawmaker assassination had extensive security training before 'targeted' attack. Continue reading …

HANGING IN BALANCE – Diddy jury problem could have been 'completely avoided' with one measure. Continue reading …

HOPE RESTORED – Helene-ravaged river town reopens for visitors: ‘It felt like victory.’ Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘WILL NOT STOP US’ – Illegal immigrant makes crucial admission while getting arrested by ICE. Continue reading …

TO THE FINISH LINE – Trump group launches ads to push 'big, beautiful bill' through Congress. Continue reading …

SHADOW LOOMS – Trump policies impact Virginia primaries ahead of female governor race. Continue reading …

VOICE VACUUM – US still has no UN ambassador as world leaders convene amid multi-front crises. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ON AIR – Israeli airstrike hits Iran's state TV building during live broadcast. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – Democratic leaders accuse Trump of legitimizing political violence that led to Minnesota shootings. Continue reading …

BIAS UNMASKED – Former ABC reporter defends anti-Trump post, rejects journalistic objectivity. Continue reading …

TROUBLEMAKERS – ‘The View’ co-host claims 'instigators' were planted at weekend 'No Kings' protests. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: There is a lot of news, but only one 'story' history will focus on. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump's Army celebration offers startling split screen with angry Democrats. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LOYALTY TESTED – Former MLB All-Star warns he'll refuse Trump support amid Middle East tensions. Continue reading …

'TENSE ALLIANCE' – Two Revolutionary War letters meet again after 250 years apart. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous fathers and starry skies. Take the quiz here …

DOORS CLOSED – Tourists left in the dust after world's most-visited museum shuts down. Continue reading …

THAT'S DEVOTION – Woman travels 6,000 miles for second date with new love. See video …

WATCH

SEC. PETE HEGSETH – The U.S. Army parade was a beautiful celebration of our country. See video …

ERIC TRUMP – My father is a miraculous man as MAGA movement marks 10 years. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













