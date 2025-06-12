Expand / Collapse search
Helene-ravaged river town reopens for visitors: 'It felt like victory'

Some say the bounce back is owed to the volunteers, “that was what was keeping us going during that time," one business owner tells FOX, “just people showing up."

By Chelsea Torres Fox News
Published
Helene-ravaged mountain town reopens to visitors Video

Helene-ravaged mountain town reopens to visitors

MARSHALL, NC – Nearly nine months have passed since Hurricane Helene made its way through Western North Carolina, washing out homes and businesses. 

In the small mountain town of Marshall, just 30 minutes north of Asheville, business owners are eager for visitors. The main town sits along the French Broad River, which rose nearly 25 feet during Helene's storms, calculated by the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The town reopened to visitors in May and each week more businesses are opening their doors. 

Some business owners still remember the layer of mud caked on the floor, covering their belongings like a blanket. 

"I had no words, I mean I was crying," says Connie Molland, co-founder of Flow Gallery. "To walk into this space and see what we had left was all toppled all over and covered in mud."

POPULAR NORTH CAROLINA DESTINATIONS STILL RECOVERING FROM HELENE

Molland says before the storm she tried to gather as much of the handcrafted art as she could. The gallery lost about 30% of its artwork from Helene. 

The gallery was not the only business crushed under Helene's wrath. 

Zuma's Coffee destroyed after Helene

Many businesses have reported a thick layer of mud covering the floor of their establishment. 

Zuma's Coffee owner, Joel Friedman, says he had to climb through his windows just to get inside his coffee shop.

"All these windows busted out, all the contents went out with it. All the tables, chairs, the equipment. It was total destruction," he tells FOX. 

Friedman and Molland say volunteers from all over the country showed up on their doorstep. Wearing protective gear, carrying tools, and ready to work. 

An art gallery in Marshall, NC ravaged from Helene

Co-Founder, Connie Molland says over eight inches of mud filled her gallery after Helene.

NORTH CAROLINA TOWN DESTROYED BY HURRICANE HELENE HOPING TO WELCOME TOURISTS BACK BY MIDSUMMER 

"That's what was keeping us going during that time," says Molland, "people just showing up and feeling good about how they were helping us."

Signs of encouragement in Marshall, NC

Nine months later and small businesses in Marshall, NC are reopening.

Friedman has the same story, "soon as everybody could come downtown, they were here with shovels and wheelbarrows and they went to work."

Flow Gallery opened at the end of March and it has been six weeks since Zuma's Coffee invited locals back in.

"It felt like victory, there’s just small victories every day leading up to the final, ‘ahhh, we’ve made it,'" says Friedman.

"It is back to where it was, or maybe even a little better."

NC small business destroyed by Helene

People from around the country have volunteered to help repair the damage. 

 Several businesses are still rebuilding and getting ready to reopen their doors.  

Chelsea Torres joined Fox News in 2023 as a Multimedia Reporter based in Charlotte.