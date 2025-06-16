'The View' co-host attends 'No Kings' protest, claimed 'instigators' were planted in the crowd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro detailed her experience at the "No Kings" protest demonstrations over the weekend, telling her co-hosts that there were "instigators" planted in the crowd.

"I was so proud of everybody that protested because I saw people who were put in the crowd to instigate confrontation and folks were in with it, and they did not engage," Navarro said during the show on Monday. "People were saying to each other, ‘do not engage.’"

The "No Kings" protests took shape over the weekend across the country to counter President Donald Trump and his policies as he was present at the military parade honoring the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

"I have to tell you, it was so uplifting, because so often we ask each other, ‘but what can we do as one person?’ And just getting off the couch, getting off Twitter, and going and doing something and being in community, because I think a lot of us have felt fear and loneliness in the last five months, and to see this happening all over America. I saw veterans, I saw old people, I saw young people, I saw Blacks and Whites and Latinos. I saw so many people that weren’t Latinos or immigrants holding up signs for the dignity of the immigrant community," Navarro said.

Navarro attended the protests in Miami, Florida, her hometown, and posted on Instagram over the weekend to thank everyone who participated in the demonstrations.

"Thank you to the millions of people who participated in the thousands of events in big and small cities all over America. It has been a particularly heart-breaking week for the Latino and immigrant community. Thank you to the allies. Thank you to everyone who is resisting and helping in so many ways. Together we are stronger," Navarro wrote on Instagram.

The other co-hosts of "The View" also praised the protests.

"Men were out for women, women were out for men, Latinos were out for Black folks, Asian folks were out, we were all out looking out for each other, because if I don’t look out for you, what am I doing?" Goldberg said.

Goldberg also warned of "bad players" at protests.

"Be aware that there are bad players out there when you are protesting. When you see them starting to go, you let everybody else know what you know, not them. Because they are not there for the same reasons we are here," she said.