Iran State TV hit by Israeli airstrike during live broadcast

The building that houses Iran's state-run television in Tehran was hit by an Israeli airstrike during a live broadcast on Monday.

An Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after "the sound of aggression against the homeland." An explosion then occurred, and the broadcast quickly turned chaotic and switched to prerecorded programs.

The strike came as the Israeli military claimed to have obtained "aerial superiority" over Tehran on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, saying it "conducted a precise strike based on intelligence provided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeting a communication center that was being used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces."

The building "was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets," according to the IDF.

The strike directly harmed the military capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces, the IDF added.

The IDF had issued an evacuation warning for civilians in Tehran prior to the strike.

"Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters. We aren’t the same," the IDF posted on X.

The IDF previously said it has degraded Iranian air defenses and missile systems to the point that Israeli planes can now operate over Tehran without facing major threats. It said Israel now controls the skies from western Iran to Tehran.

The airstrike came on the fourth day of a conflict that has seen at least 224 people killed in Iran and 24 people killed in Israel.

"Israel’s missile strike on the Islamic Republic’s state TV building during a live broadcast marks a strategic escalation—one that goes beyond dismantling nuclear infrastructure to targeting the very pillars of the regime’s control," Lisa Daftari, Iran expert and editor-in-chief of the Foreign Desk told Fox News Digital

"Hitting a central propaganda organ mid-transmission is a stark message: Israel is now challenging not just the regime’s weapons programs, but the power structure itself," Daftari continued. "This signals a broadening of objectives and a willingness to strike at the regime’s core institutions."

At the same time, Daftari believes "there’s a clear effort to communicate directly with the Iranian people—urging them to evacuate areas housing regime assets."

"This dual approach both destabilizes the regime and signals to civilians that they are not the intended targets, sharpening the contrast between the regime and the people," Daftari said.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.