Museum staff leaves 'Mona Lisa' fans high and dry as Louvre shuts down without warning

Tourists who saved up for Paris trip complain of 'no communication' as museum closes due to overtourism

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
The crown jewel of Paris, The Louvre, shut its doors on tourists visiting from all over the world on Monday.

Kevin Ward, traveling from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told The Associated Press (AP), "It’s the ‘Mona Lisa’ moan out here." 

"Thousands of people waiting, no communication, no explanation," said Ward. 

TOURISTS SPRAYED WITH WATER GUNS BY PROTESTERS AS EUROPEAN ANTI-TOURISM TREND GROWS

"I guess even she needs a day off."

The world’s most-visited museum closed in a rare occurrence due to overtourism, prompting an employee strike, AP reported.

Louvre museum in Paris

The world's most visited museum, the Louvre, closes its doors as staff strike amid overtourism concerns. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

About 8.7 million travelers visited the Musée du Louvre in 2024, according to a museum press release. 

The woman at the center of the chaos is Leonardo da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa," situated in the Louvre’s largest room, the Salle des États.

The painting attracts roughly 20,000 people per day.

Ji-Hyun Park, visiting from Seoul, told the AP, "You see phones. You see elbows. You feel heat. And then, you’re pushed out."

mona lisa crowds taking photos

The "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci attracts roughly 20,000 visitors per day. (MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images; Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to move the 16th-century painting into its own wing amid overcrowding.

The "Louvre New Renaissance" renovation project plans to add a wide entrance near the Seine River, adding Mona Lisa-specific tickets, and other updates, AP reported at the time. 

"Conditions of display, explanation and presentation will be up to what the ‘Mona Lisa’ deserves," said Macron. 

Sarah Sefian, front-of-house gallery attendant and visitor services agent at the Louvre, told AP that teams are under pressure with the number of visitors — and that changes need to happen now.

Paris, France - August 15, 2014: Beautiful picture of the Louvre Museum located in Paris, France. The picture shows the pyramid entrance and the main building at the right side. Some people walking around and taking photos can also be seen in the picture.

Tourists were complaining about "no communication" as the Louvre shuts down due to a staff strike. (iStock)

"We take it very badly that Monsieur Le President makes his speeches here in our museum, but when you scratch the surface, the financial investment of the state is getting worse with each passing year," said Sefian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.