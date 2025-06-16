Scoop: Trump political operation launches second act in push to pass president's 'big, beautiful bill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – A public advocacy group aligned with President Donald Trump is launching part two of a major effort to pass the GOP's sweeping landmark spending and tax cut bill – dubbed by Trump as his "big, beautiful bill."

Securing American Greatness, a pro-Trump nonprofit group, on Tuesday will start running new spots as part of a larger eight-figure ad blitz that began last month, Fox News has learned.

The group says the ads will run for two weeks – nationally on the Fox News Channel and also in over 20 targeted House districts – on broadcast and cable television, and on streaming services.

WHAT AMERICANS THINK ABOUT TRUMP'S BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

"Good news for working families. President Trump's tax cuts mean higher wages and lower taxes for working families. No tax on tips and no tax on overtime. President," says the narrator in the national spot.

And the narrator closes by urging viewers to "tell Congress we need President Trump's working family tax cuts."

HOW TRUMP'S SWEEPING BILL PASSED THROUGH THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The bill passed the House of Representatives last month by just one vote. And Trump has been pushing for a July 4 deadline for the measure to pass through Congress and land on his desk at the White House.

The GOP-crafted measure is stuffed full of Trump's campaign trail promises and second-term priorities on tax cuts, immigration, defense, energy and the debt limit. It includes extending his signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay, providing billions for border security and codifying his controversial immigration crackdown.

But the measure, if signed into law, would likely even further fuel the nation's massive budget deficit. The national debt currently sits at $36,214,475,432,210.84, according to FOX Business' National Debt Tracker.

DEMOCRATS PREDICT PASSING TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ WILL HURT GOP IN MIDTERMS

The spots will run in Republican districts praising members for their votes in support of the measure, and in Democratic districts targeting lawmakers who opposed the legislation.

"We are 100% focused on doing everything in our power to help President Trump pass his vital tax-cut package for working-class families, a senior adviser to Securing American Greatness told Fox News. "We will continue to hold members accountable who oppose the President’s America First agenda, while promoting those members who are standing with the President to get the bill across the finish line."

"Thank Derrick Van Orden for supporting Trump's working family tax cuts," says the narrator in an ad praising the Wisconsin Republican lawmaker.

And in a spot taking aim at Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, the narrator says "tell Jared Golden we can't afford his tax hikes. We need Trump's working family tax cuts."

Securing American Greatness, along with the Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc., are expected to spend big bucks in next year's midterm elections, when Republicans will be defending their 53-47 majority in the Senate and their razor-thin control of the House.

The efforts of the two groups are being led by Chris LaCivita, who was co-campaign manager of Trump's 2024 re-election bid, and by Tony Fabrizio, who was the president's top pollster.

And sources in Trump's political orbit confirm to Fox News that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair are coordinating on the efforts.