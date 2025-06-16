Ex-MLB star says he would 'no longer support' Trump if US goes to war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump as he defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

But the one-time MLB All-Star drew a line in his support for the president on Monday as Trump called for mass evacuations in Tehran while tensions between Israel and Iran escalated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If Trump gets us in a war, I will no longer support him, and I’m sure most of you know I love Trump," Cozart wrote in a post on X.

Trump is set to depart the G7 summit in Canada on Monday night because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State."

SHOHEI OHTANI'S FORMER INTERPRETER REPORTS TO PRISON FOR STEALING NEARLY $17 MILLION

Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room for his return, Fox News has learned.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer dismissed reports the U.S. military was joining Israel in an attack on Iran.

"This is not true. American forces are maintaining their defensive posture, and that has not changed. We will defend American interests," Pfeiffer wrote on X.

Cozart came out in support of Trump ahead of the president’s speech at the Republican National Convention nearly a year ago.

"I dunno bout yall but I can’t wait to vote for Trump… I’ve honestly never seen the party as united as now… they tried to kill our President … least we can do is VOTE!!" he wrote.

Cozart played in Major League Baseball from 2011 to 2019. The Tennessee native was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2007. He played with the Los Angeles Angels for the final two years of his career in 2018 and 2019.

He was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 24 home runs, drove in 63 runs and hit .297.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played in 839 career games, batted .247 with a .300 on-base percentage and a .699 OPS with 87 career home runs and 305 RBI.