Trump or Biden? America heads to the polls -- wondering when final result will be known

Voters will cast their ballots nationwide Tuesday to choose whether the next president of the United States will be Donald Trump or Joe Biden, even as tens of millions have already voted either early or through the mail.

By the time the polls close, a presidential election cycle that began more than three years ago -- in July 2017 when former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland declared he was running for the Democratic nomination -- will draw to a close as well.

But in 2020, many states, including key swing states, may count their votes more slowly than during typical years. There are also cases -- such as in Pennsylvania and North Carolina -- where elections boards will count ballots that are mailed on or before Election Day but are received days later.

Pennsylvania will accept ballots for up to three days after Election Day and North Carolina will accept ballots for nine days.

States that take longer to count their mail votes are likely to see vote counts that favor Trump early on Tuesday night as in-person totals come in and then a swing toward Biden later in the evening and potentially in the following days.



Trump warns Biden's 'far-left supporters' may 'loot and rob' if they don't like election outcomes

President Trump opened his second-to-last-ever rally for the presidency by touting his law-and-order message in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday night.

He said Democrats were "waging war on our police" as a "Back the blue!" chant broke out among the crowd.

The president then took aim at Joe Biden, warning that the Democratic presidential nominee was beholden to the progressive wing of his party -- a faction that threatened to cause destruction in U.S. cities if the election outcome is not to their liking.



“Biden's far-left supporters are threatening to loot and rob tomorrow if they don't get their way," Trump said. "Rioting, looting and arson will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I'm telling you that right now."

Earlier in the day, Trump warned a crowd in Pennsylvania that Biden posed a threat to the state's energy industry.

"A vote for Biden will be a vote to ban fracking, outlaw mining, explode energy costs and destroy Pennsylvania," the president said.



Stars rally behind Biden, but Trump matches celebrity cash thanks to one showbiz leader

Democrat Joe Biden's record-breaking fundraising haul was aided by broad support from celebrities who have poured at least $13.1 million into boosting his White House bid.

Roughly 6,165 people involved in show business and professional sports rallied behind the former vice president by donating to Biden's presidential campaign and pro-Biden political action committees, according to campaign finance data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics exclusively for Fox News.

In comparison, roughly 525 people in the entertainment world donated money to help reelect President Trump, the donor data through Oct. 14 shows.

While Trump, the former reality TV star, had far fewer celebrity backers for his reelection effort, he matched Biden's celebrity donor total of about $13 million thanks to one wealthy entertainment leader.



Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter, chairman of Marvel Entertainment, which produces action-hero movies, gave a pro-Trump super PAC $10.5 million in September to help boost Trump's efforts to win a second term.

Perlmutter, a billionaire Israeli-American executive, lists Palm Beach County in Florida as his address and has wielded influence with Trump as a pal and member of the president's Mar-a-Lago club, according to ProPublica. Perlmutter donated to the pro-Trump America First Action group.

In total, data obtained by Fox News tracked $26.3 million in donations from nearly 6,700 individuals who listed an occupation related to show business or professional sports who gave to Trump or Biden's presidential campaign or other groups supporting them.



