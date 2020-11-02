Pro-Trump boaters hold final San Diego Bay parade before Election Day

San Diego Bay had one last pro-Trump boat parade before Election Day over the weekend, with hundreds of vessels hitting the water to declare support for the president’s reelection, according to local reports.

“This is America we’re talking about. This is where I was born. This is where my family has lived,” spectator Paul Tatoy told FOX 5 San Diego. “This is the country I fought for. People have died for this place. This is our country. It’s time for us to stand up and fight for her.”

His wife, Raquel, told the outlet she was the daughter of parents who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico, but she was supporting President Trump.

MULTIPLE BOATS SINK DURING 'TRUMP BOAT PARADE' ON LAKE TRAVIS IN TEXAS

“I have learned to break the cycle of dependency,” she said. “I educated myself, never asked for a handout and you can become whatever you want here in the United States.”

Boat parades have cropped up around the country in support of President Trump’s reelection, with coronavirus shutdowns limiting social gatherings for months.

They’ve appeared in states as far apart as New York, California, Florida and Texas, among others. Most of them involve fleets of supporters waving Trump 2020 flags and cheering one another on.

PAM BONDI TOUTS PRO-TRUMP BOAT PARADE AS SUPPORTERS ATTEMPT TO BREAK WORLD RECORD

Some have seen rougher waters than others.

In September in Texas, five participants sank during a pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Travis, authorities said at the time.

That same weekend, a massive effort in New Jersey in support of President Trump, police officers and veterans attempted to break a Guinness World Record for largest boat parade. Another attempt in Florida had tried to break that same record in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump supporters also took parades to the streets, driving in caravans of automobiles, tractors and even off-road vehicles to show their enthusiasm.