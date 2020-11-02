Trump claims Biden's energy agenda would 'send every state into crushing poverty'

President Trump pushed his record on energy during his third rally on Monday, less than 24 hours before Americans head to the polls.

"Biden's energy ban will send every state into crushing poverty," Trump said of his Democratic opponent during a stop in Traverse City, Mich.

"We will remain energy independent. We're energy independent for the first time, we're the largest producer in the world, isn't that a nice feeling?" he continued.

The president didn't mince words in his final push for votes, just hours before Election Day.

"Biden is the living embodiment of the decrepit, depraved political class that got rich bleeding America dry," he told supporters.

A "drain the swamp" chant broke out among the crowd.

"When I ran you never told me it was going to be that deep," Trump said. "They're going to be knocked off, they're all going to be knocked off very soon."

"Every corrupt force in American life that betrayed you, they support Biden," he continued, listing "politicians that offshored your jobs," "open borders lobbyists," and "anti-American radicals defaming our noble history."

Earlier, Trump held his second of five rallies in the final day before Election Day in Scranton, Pa., the birthplace of Biden.

He told the crowd: "We win Pennsylvania, we win it all, just like last time."

During the first few minutes he spoke, the fired-up crowd broke out into chants of "We love Trump."

"This does not look like a second-place finish, I saw sleepy Joe, he had about 12 people. He was unable to fill up his circles," Trump told the energetic crowd.

The president also hit his Biden for his remarks on fracking, a major industry in the state.

"A big part of your livelihood. your money, your income is fracking. He spent over a year saying he will not allow fracking," Trump said.

"As a nominee ... he started talking about fracking, he said we will absolutely allow it but not on government land. The press never held him accountable and never held him accountable for all the corruption he was apart of," he continued.

"A vote for Biden will be a vote to ban fracking, outlaw mining, explode energy costs and destroy Pennsylvania," the president added.

Trump warned the crowd that a vote for Democrats could result in Venezuela-like conditions.

"Take a look at Venezuela, same ideology," he said. "This was one of the richest countries. Now they don't have food, don't have water, don't have medicine. It can happen here with these maniacs."

He knocked Democrats as "globalist, socialist, communist, wealthy, liberal hypocrites."

Trump also thanked the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for endorsing his presidency over the weekend.

"The people of the Post-Gazette, I would like to thank you, I will forgive you for the first one or two paragraphs," he said. The Post Gazette's endorsement opened by knocking Trump's rhetoric, but then asking: "Can we separate the man from the record?"

"They said 'we don't like his personality,' but I'm telling you the assault on my campaign changed my personality," Trump said.

Trump knocked the investigation into his 2016 campaign's alleged ties to Russia as the "greatest political scandal in our history," and Biden's son Hunter's international business dealings while his father was in office as the "second greatest political scandal."

Trump also hit the Supreme Court for recent decisions allowing Pennsylvania and North Carolina to extend their deadlines to allow elections officials to count ballots. Pennsylvania officials will be able to count ballots received by Friday, Nov. 6, so long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

"The Supreme Court made a very dangerous situation, they did a very bad thing for this state. A very bad thing for this nation. You have to have a date. You can't extend a date, the danger that could cause by that extension," Trump said.

The Democratic Party had called for ballots to be counted until Nov. 10, but Gov. Tom Wolf said that three days would suffice. Trump accused the governor of "cheating" with the extension.

"Governor, open up your state. And please don't cheat, governor. We're all watching. We've got a lot of eyes on the governor and his friends," he said.

Trump held four rallies in the battleground swing state on Saturday and was scheduled for three more events Monday, in Michigan and Wisconsin. He held a rally late Monday morning in North Carolina.

TRUMP RALLIES SUPPORTERS IN NORTH CAROLINA AMID FINAL SPRINT BEFORE ELECTION DAY

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Pennsylvania earlier Monday at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., and was scheduled to speak in Erie, Pa., Monday afternoon.

The Biden campaign will also focus much of its time Monday on the Keystone State, with Joe Biden hosting drive-in and canvass events in Pittsburgh and Beaver County.

ELECTION 1 DAY AWAY: TRUMP TO BLITZ 4 KEY STATES AS BIDEN HONES IN ON PENNSYLVANIA

The dueling campaign events will give the candidates one last chance to try and rake in Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania appears to have shrunk in the final leg of the race.

In a Monmouth University poll released Monday, among all registered voters, 50% support Biden and 45% back Trump. Also, 1% support Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 4% are undecided or won’t reveal their vote.

2020 ELECTION BALLOTS CAST SO FAR

The poll found Trump had edges on two issues: protecting jobs, and law and order. Biden held a major advantage on handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll found that there had been movement in 10 swing counties in the state. Voters in those counties gave Biden a 53-42 edge last month but now go for Trump, 49-45.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.