Trump calls Butler widow, Secret Service agrees to meeting after call for accountability

The widow of Trump rally shooting victim Corey Comperatore said the president called her after watching her interview on Fox News and vowed that he would always be there for her.

Helen Comperatore also told Fox News Correspondent Alexis McAdams that Secret Service Director Sean Curran phoned her as well, mentioning he was heartbroken after watching her speak ahead of the 1-year anniversary of the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. Curran said he will meet with her to review the case, according to Comperatore.

"We were all sitting ducks that day. Our blood is all over their hands. I am angry. I lost the love of my life. They screwed up," Helen Comperatore said during the interview while demanding accountability from the Secret Service.

The Secret Service has admitted to multiple failures after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks climbed onto a rooftop and fired off eight rounds. Those shots killed Comperatore – a volunteer firefighter -- and wounded three others, including then-former President Donald Trump.

ONE YEAR AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, BUTLER WIDOW DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FROM SECRET SERVICE

"Why Butler? Why was that such a failure? Why weren't they paying attention? Why did they think that that roof didn't need covered? I want to sit down and talk to them. I have the right to. They need to listen to me," Comperatore told Fox News.

She said during her call with Curran, he apologized that she went so long without receiving updates and said that now that he is in charge of the Secret Service, things will be different.

Curran pledged to try and answer all the questions she has about the July 13, 2024, shooting, Comperatore added.

TRUMP ATTRIBUTED SURVIVAL AT BUTLER RALLY TO ‘HAND OF GOD’: AUTHOR AND WITNESS REVEALS FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT

The widow also told Fox News that after a year without answers, she finally feels the Secret Service is listening to her.

In her call with Trump, the president said the families affected that day will forever be connected because of the tragedy, according to Comperatore.

Trump said there will be a comprehensive report made about the assassination attempt, though it is unclear when that will be made public.

Six Secret Service agents were suspended without pay or benefits on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting, the agency confirmed.