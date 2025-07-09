Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

One year after Trump assassination attempt, Butler widow demands accountability from Secret Service

'Our blood is all over their hands,' says Helen Comperatore

Alexis McAdams By Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
One year after Corey Comperatore was killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his widow is demanding accountability from the Secret Service.

"We were all sitting ducks that day. Our blood is all over their hands. I am angry. I lost the love of my life. They screwed up," Helen Comperatore told Fox News.

The Secret Service has admitted to multiple failures after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks climbed onto a rooftop and fired off eight rounds. Those shots killed Comperatore and wounded three others, including then-former President Donald Trump.

"Why Butler? Why was that such a failure? Why weren't they paying attention? Why did they think that that roof didn't need covered? I want to sit down and talk to them. I have the right to. They need to listen to me," Comperatore said.

Helen Comperatore

Helen Comperatore, whose husband Corey was killed by President Donald Trump's attempted assassin, stands during an address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Police say Crooks fired those gunshots. Investigators say the once-shy college student planned the attack for days, stockpiling weapons and making explosives in his bedroom.

"If you could talk to Thomas Crooks' parents, what would you tell them?" Fox News Correspondent Alexis McAdams asked Helen Comperatore.

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

"Why would you not go in there and look in his room and say…you know what son, you need help," Comperatore said.

Trump said there will be a comprehensive report made about the assassination attempt, though it is unclear when that will be made public.

Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore

This undated photo, provided by the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, shows former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

Donald Trump embraces the turnout coat and helmet of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore

Then-former President Donald Trump embraces Corey Comperatore's uniform at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Six Secret Service agents were reportedly suspended without pay or benefits on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting.

Alexis McAdams currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. She joined the network in October 2021.