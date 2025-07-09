One year after Trump assassination attempt, Butler widow demands accountability from Secret Service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One year after Corey Comperatore was killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his widow is demanding accountability from the Secret Service.

"We were all sitting ducks that day. Our blood is all over their hands. I am angry. I lost the love of my life. They screwed up," Helen Comperatore told Fox News.

The Secret Service has admitted to multiple failures after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks climbed onto a rooftop and fired off eight rounds. Those shots killed Comperatore and wounded three others, including then-former President Donald Trump.

"Why Butler? Why was that such a failure? Why weren't they paying attention? Why did they think that that roof didn't need covered? I want to sit down and talk to them. I have the right to. They need to listen to me," Comperatore said.

Police say Crooks fired those gunshots. Investigators say the once-shy college student planned the attack for days, stockpiling weapons and making explosives in his bedroom.

"If you could talk to Thomas Crooks' parents, what would you tell them?" Fox News Correspondent Alexis McAdams asked Helen Comperatore.

"Why would you not go in there and look in his room and say…you know what son, you need help," Comperatore said.

Trump said there will be a comprehensive report made about the assassination attempt, though it is unclear when that will be made public.

Six Secret Service agents were reportedly suspended without pay or benefits on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting.