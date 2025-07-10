Expand / Collapse search
Trump attributed survival at Butler rally to 'hand of God': Author and witness reveals firsthand account

Salena Zito shares Trump’s emotional calls right after shooting, his belief God spared him for a higher purpose

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
New details revealed in Trump assassination attempt nearly one year later Video

New details revealed in Trump assassination attempt nearly one year later

'Butler' author Salena Zito joins the ‘Brian Kilmeade Show’ to reflect on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, nearly one year later, and the phone call she received from Trump shortly after.

Nearly a year after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, journalist and author Salena Zito is speaking out about what she witnessed, and the personal conversations she had with Trump in the hours that followed. 

"I see him grab his ear. I see the blood streak across his face," Zito recalled during an interview on the "Brain Kilmeade Show," Thursday.  "I see him take himself down. That was my first indication that maybe he's okay. Or at least he's not as gravely wounded as I thought he might be because of the blood."

Zito was in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13th of last year, when gunfire rang out at a Trump campaign rally. She had been scheduled to interview the president when the shots were fired by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks. 

ONE YEAR AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, BUTLER WIDOW DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FROM SECRET SERVICE

A bullet struck Trump in the upper ear, and several others were hit in the crowd, including firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died from his injuries.

President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Getty Images/Rebecca Droke)

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF SUSIE WILES RECOUNTS BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, THOUGHT PRESIDENT WAS DEAD AT FIRST

In her new book, "Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America's Heartland," Zito shares her firsthand account of the historic day. 

"I heard everything," she said of the chaotic moments after the shots. "Including his insistence to put his shoes on," which she described as "comic relief" in the tense aftermath. 

According to Zito, Trump called her the very next day to check on her and her family.

"He would go on to call me, it was a total of seven times that day," she told Kilmeade. "We had some powerful conversations."

JOURNALIST WHO REFUSED TO DUCK DURING TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT REFLECTS ON BUTLER RALLY IN NEW BOOK

Trump conversations after Butler assassination attempt revealed in new book Video

She said the president kept asking questions about the day, like why he decided to turn his head or face the chart onstage, a move which may have saved him from a far worse injury. 

"He [Trump] comes to the conclusion, several times, that it was the hand of God," said Zito, who explained the president believed he had been left alive for a reason.

"He was spared because he has been given a higher purpose than to just be a candidate for president," she said of the emotional experience. "To be the best thing that he could possibly be for the country."

In the moments immediately after the attack, Zito said Trump refused to be rushed off the stage, and that she chose to ask him about that decision. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AFTERMATH, REACTIONS FROM INNER CIRCLE REVEALED IN NEW BOOK

President Donald Trump raises his fist after being shot at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)

"He's like, ‘I wasn't Donald Trump in that moment. I represented the presidency of the United States,’" he told Zito. Trump went on to say he felt he needed to represent the "grit" and "exceptionalism" of the United States and prevent a potential panic in the crowd. 

Zito said he told her, "I needed people to know that we go on, and we will always go on no matter what."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.