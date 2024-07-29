Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump assassination attempt: FBI says gunman's family not alarmed by chemical purchases prior to shooting

Thomas Crooks made 25 gun-related purchases online, bought explosive-making materials 6 times, FBI says

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Trump shooter’s family not alarmed before assassination attempt, FBI says Video

Trump shooter’s family not alarmed before assassination attempt, FBI says

Matthew Crooks was asked on July 29, 2024, whether there were warning signs ahead of the shooting. The FBI said earlier that day that son and shooter Thomas Crooks' primary social circle was his immediate family. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

PITTSBURGH – The FBI told reporters on Monday that would-be presidential assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had a long-standing "interest in science" and "experiments," and as a result, his family "wasn't concerned" about the myriad packages he was receiving at their house.

Crooks, 20, made 25 gun-related purchases online between spring 2023 and the first half of this year and bought materials used to make explosives six times, all with aliases, according to the agency. On July 13, he opened fire at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, injuring the former president and two others while killing firefighter Corey Comperatore.

"The shooter had a long interest in science and things like this and had been doing experiments and things like that over a period of time," said Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office. "For that reason, [his family] wasn't concerned that [the packages] were focused on committing an attack of this nature of harming other people."

"Anything he was doing was online," Rojek said. "He wasn't hoarding ammunition. He wasn't doing anything that I would say would significantly raise the suspicion of his parents in his home."

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Thomas Matthew Crooks (Handout via AFP)

Rojek said that "the parents have been extremely cooperative from the first night we approached them."

"The parents have said in their interviews that they had no advanced knowledge of any of this. We do find that to be credible at this stage but pending additional investigation," Rojek said. "Again, we're not ruling any possibility out as far as what was in the home."

A drone view shows the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks

This view shows the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks in Bethel Park, Pa., on July 15, 2024. (Reuters/Carlos Osorio)

The agency's revelations come as Crooks' father, Matthew Crooks, was spotted on Monday leaving a Pittsburgh office building containing two law firms. He declined to answer reporters' questions about whether his family spotted warning signs before their son attempted to take the former president's life.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SHOOTER'S FATHER RETURNS TO PUBLIC LIFE, SAYS 'WE JUST WANT TO TRY TO TAKE CARE OF OURSELVES'

Trump assassin's father Matthew Crooks waits outside of an office building

Matthew Crooks waits outside an office building where two law firms are located in Pittsburgh on July 29, 2024. He is the father of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

The FBI said Crooks' "primary social circle [was] his family." 

"We have identified only a couple people who we would call his friends, and most of those contacts were in fact dated," Rojek said.

"Even his gaming platforms, we see very little interaction with other individuals, which is obviously outside the norm with what you normally see, particularly in gamers. To date, we have not found anyone that is really close to him in any type of social circle."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: FBI SAYS GUNMAN CLIMBED HVAC, TRAVERSED ROOFTOPS TO SHOOTING PERCH

Trump assassin's father Matthew Crooks leaves an office building

Matthew Crooks leaves an office building in Pittsburgh on July 29, 2024. He declined to answer questions about whether his family saw warning signs before his son, Thomas Crooks, tried to assassinate former President Trump this month. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

Rojek said the agency's behavioral analysis experts believe Crooks was "highly intelligent," attending college and maintaining steady employment.

"We do still believe that he was a loner as far as his association or any other activities related to his mental state."

FBI agents said Crooks never sought professional help and was not prescribed medication.

They are continuing to assess Crooks' social media accounts from different devices.

Thomas Matthew Crooks yearbook photo over picture of man opening door.

FBI agents visit the home of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crook in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. (AFP/ REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

Crooks had made online searches related to power plants, mass shooting events, information on improvised explosive devices, U.S. elected officials and the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister earlier this year, agents said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.