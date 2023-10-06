Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DECISION MADE – Trump throws 'complete' support behind Jim Jordan in House speaker race. Continue reading …

GUARDING HUNTER – Biden's pick of Hunter's ex-colleague for whistleblower post 'raises concerns' he's guarding son: Comer. Continue reading …



‘NOT WISE’ – Former assistant district attorney says Letitia James made ‘tactical error’ by going hard after Trump. Continue reading …

SOUNDING THE ALARM – Heritage Foundation urges DOJ to charge Bowman on same legal basis as Jan. 6 rioters. Continue reading …

‘WIN FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS’ – Mom wins case against school district that kept daughter's gender transition a secret. Continue reading …



POLITICS

‘KEEPING OUR FOOT ON THE GAS’ – House Speaker drama won't stop GOP investigations. Continue reading …

THEY'RE ‘HUNGRY FOR A CAUSE’ – Ramaswamy dismisses alleged hit-and-run incident, defends peaceful detractors. Continue reading …

'JUST SILLY’ – House Republicans push back on criticism they worked with Democrats to oust McCarthy. Continue reading …

INDECENT PROPOSAL – GOP presidential candidate runs out of time to woo Democrats in primary gambit. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TENANT TROUBLES – Why the handyman who turned the tables on squatters confronted a celebrity chef accused of living rent-free. Continue reading …

‘SHE’S A JOKE' – Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for deflecting questions about Biden admin building border wall. Continue reading …

‘BLINDSIDED’ – A 'real crisis' is brewing as police departments across the country struggle to find officers. Continue reading …

‘MY ONLY PLEA’ – Missouri woman asks for help 16 years after being wrongfully declared dead. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – Faith in God, dedication to family are vital to Pete Hegseth — here's why. Continue reading …



PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden is pretending to secure the border because he feels enormous political pressure. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Politicians have decided Chicago is now Guadalajara. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Biden White House is happy to ignore the border crisis. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Los Angeles Unified is more focused on National Coming Out Day than reading, math scores. Continue reading …





OPINION

BRET BAIER – What my interview with Saudi Prince MBS reveals about the power of democracy. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – It's time to pick a new House Speaker. This is the way to do it, Republicans. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

BOOTS ON GROUND – Inside the elite FBI unit deployed in child abductions nationwide. Continue reading …

‘PATENTLY LYING’ – Slain Microsoft exec's former in-laws seek custody, make surprise claims. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY MAN – Meet the American who mapped out the USA's interstate highway system. Continue reading …

DAISY DUKES – Clothing item Taylor Swift wore to Travis Kelce's game flying off shelves. Continue reading …

VERY TASTY – Watch as these pumpkin-crunching bears at the Oakland Zoo in California enjoy some jack-o-lantern decorations. See video …



WATCH

JOHN YOO – This shows how backwards the Biden presidency is. See video …

HANDY WORK - Man who takes on squatters confronts Hollywood celebrity chef. See video …



FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Last night's announcement by the Biden DHS secretary that they were going to start building a wall on the southern border seemed like kind of policy whiplash. Mayorkas cited an ‘acute and immediate need’ to waive federal laws and begin building a border wall in south Texas."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.