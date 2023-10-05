LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is pretending to secure the border because he feels enormous political pressure

FOX News host Laura Ingraham unpacks President Biden's decision to approve the construction of up to 20 miles of new border wall on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh, they were so full of themselves. Joe Biden declared Trump's border wall dead on day one. And just two months ago, Biden's people were gleefully selling off portions of the border wall! As an administration run by far-left globalists, they've always believed that any border or policy that prevents people from entering our country is inhumane.

…

Thus, last night's announcement by the Biden DHS secretary that they were going to start building a wall on the southern border seemed like kind of policy whiplash. Mayorkas cited an "acute and immediate need" to waive federal laws and begin building a border wall in south Texas. Now, when the news broke, many were shocked, but not "The Angle." We told you to expect this last month.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FLIPS ON ‘BIGOTED’ BORDER WALL AFTER LONG HISTORY OF ATTACKS ON TRUMP PROPOSALS

FLASHBACK: "The Angle" believes that the White House may be, may be, considering a move to at least have the appearance of tightening things at the border. Now, just so you understand this, this is not because somehow Joe Biden, who doesn't think about anything or any of the people... the puppeteers controlling Biden, have some policy epiphany on the issue, but because it's become a huge political liability to them.

And three weeks later, the Biden people know they do have a full-blown political crisis on their hands. And we're not just talking about the polling.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since election night 2020, millions of illegals knew that "No Borders Biden" would give them a free pass. And the cartels? Well, they got their own free pass as well. Now they're rolling in cash while the bodies of overdose victims are rolling into the morgues across America. So spare us any new fake sense of urgency on the border. This has been an ongoing emergency, a crisis of Biden's own making that they adamantly refused to admit was a crisis for years. Well, look, here's the bottom line. They want open borders, period. They'll only even pretend to secure the borders if they feel enormous political pressure. And even then, they're going to do as little as possible to enforce our laws. That's the truth. Everything else, everything else is a lie. And the lies are going to continue and the crisis will grow until the American people change the party in the White House.