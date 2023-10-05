Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for deflecting questions about Biden admin building border wall: ‘She’s a joke'

Social media users tore in White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming to not have seen Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' call for a border wall.

Thursday’s press conference came the day after Mayorkas declared an "acute and immediate need" to waive 26 federal regulations to allow for the construction of new border wall in the Starr County area of the Rio Grande Valley sector.

When confronted by White House reporters about Mayorkas' notice about building the wall, Jean-Pierre deflected, claiming she didn’t see the DHS secretary’s full statement.

The White House press secretary deferred back to President Biden’s longtime view that "he doesn’t believe [a wall] is effective."

Mayorkas’ call for more border wall runs contrary to Biden’s view on border security. The current president denied the utility of building a wall on the southern even before the official start of his 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak grilled Jean-Pierre on the Biden administration’s longtime stance on the wall in light of Mayorkas’ new requests. He asked, "If a border wall is ineffective why is the Homeland Security secretary saying that it’s necessary to prevent unlawful entries into the United States."

Jean-Pierre ducked the question, replying, "I have not seen that full statement…" Then Liptak interjected, "It’s in the notice that went out this morning."

However, Jean-Pierre was unwilling to provide a different answer, adding, "I hear you, I’m just saying, I’ve not seen his full statement on that." She then reverted to Biden’s view, saying, "The president’s been very clear that he doesn’t believe it’s effective. He answered that question of your colleague. That’s what I can speak to. That’s what we’re going to talk about."

She added, "And we’ve actually said, there are smarter ways, and more effective ways in dealing with this."

Critics of the administration on X mocked Jean-Pierre for the deflection, wondering if she, and the Biden administration at large, was "incompetent" or lying.

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor shared a clip of the exchange to X and commented, "Either this administration is WILDLY incompetent or they're shameless liars. Which one is it?!"

Political influencer "Malcolm FleX" remarked, "I'm beginning to think that no one in this administration knows what any of their departments are doing."

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker blasted Jean-Pierre, posting, "She's a joke."

Conservative commentator Viva Frei mocked the press secretary, stating, "If she had a dollar for every time she said ‘the president has been very clear’, she would be a bloody millionaire!"

Denver talk radio host George Brauchler wrote, "KJP remains the worst White House comms person in my memory. If it isn’t the binder she stares at during answers, it is a fact of no consequence to her."

Mayorkas backtracked on his request for border wall construction Thursday. He provided a statement, claiming, "I want to address today’s reporting relating to a border wall and be absolutely clear. There is no new Administration policy with respect to border walls. From day one, this Administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer."

