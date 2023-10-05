SEAN HANNITY: The Biden White House is happy to ignore the border crisis

FOX News host Sean Hannity took on the contradictions in the Biden administration’s border policies on Thursday’s "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: "The border is closed. The border is secure." They're all full of Adam Schiff, aren't they? Now, just don't believe your lying eyes. Don't look at video after video after video showing caravans of illegal immigrants pouring across the border. Those eyes of yours are lying to you. Forget about the makeshift shelters under bridges and the overcrowded cages where Biden detained women and children in the middle of a pandemic and forget about the taxpayer-funded late-night flights that they had to obscure airports full of illegal immigrants in nearly every state in this country.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FLIPS ON 'BIGOTED' BORDER WALL AFTER LONG HISTORY OF ATTACKS ON TRUMP PROPOSALS

Look away as the illegals line the streets of Chicago, packing entire four- or five-star hotels in New York City. Ignore the cartels charging admission into the U.S. while smuggling deadly drugs into our country. Forget about the 100,000 Americans who die every single year under Biden from those drugs. If the Biden administration is willing to blatantly lie, repeatedly lie to your face, about a crisis this big, this obvious, it really does make you wonder, are they ever, ever going to tell us the truth?

From inflation, to Ukraine to Biden's frequent trips to the beach, to the weaponization of the Justice Department, I'd still like to know who brought that cocaine into the White House. They did a whopping 10-day investigation and had no conclusion. I have a suspect in mind. I don't know about the rest of you. Can we ever trust the administration to be honest about anything? … The entire Biden White House is more than happy to ignore what is the real true crisis. The border is not closed. The border is not secure .