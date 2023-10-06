Trump endorses Jim Jordan for speaker of the House: 'Complete & Total Endorsement'

Former President Trump gave Rep. Jim Jordan his "complete & total endorsement" for speaker of the House, saying he is "respected by all."

"Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District.," Trump posted on his TRUTH Social overnight. "Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee."

"As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump continued. "So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master!"

Trump, praising Jordan’s wrestling record, said that "while attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion."

"He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class," Trump posted. "Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University."

He added: "He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced his bid for speaker of the House on Wednesday after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster, following a successful motion to vacate.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., also announced his bid for speaker of the House.

Trump’s comments come just hours after he told Fox News Digital that if Republicans cannot rally enough support for Jordan or Scalise, he would accept the speakership himself for a "short period."

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told Fox News Digital. "If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president."

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.

Trump did not specify who had asked him, although a number of GOP lawmakers have said he is their preference for speaker.

Trump stressed that if Republicans cannot come to a consensus, he would take the speakership for a short "30, 60, or 90-day period."

"I would only do it for the party," he said, stressing that his focus is on his presidential campaign.

Jordan has gained support across the Republican conference — including from top House committee chairmen.

"Jordan’s efforts have shown that he can unite moderates and conservatives across the conference to get the 218 votes needed to become speaker," a congressional source told Fox News Digital.