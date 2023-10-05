Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

Here's how to pick next House Speaker. This is the way to do it, Republicans

We know more about how the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 is selected than we do for speaker of the House

Jason Chaffetz By Jason Chaffetz Fox News
Published
close
The GOP needs to elect a speaker, unify and get back to work: Garrett Ventry Video

The GOP needs to elect a speaker, unify and get back to work: Garrett Ventry

'FOX News @ Night' panelists Lauren Wright and Garrett Ventry discuss who could become the next House speaker.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The speaker of the House is third in line to the presidency, yet we know more about how the next Miss America is selected than we do the next speaker. The process for choosing a House speaker and other leadership is inexplicably opaque and secretive. It doesn’t need to be. 

For the body supposedly meant to function as "The People’s House," there has traditionally been little transparency in the way the Speaker is chosen. The final vote tally may be public, but the real selection happens behind closed doors. The election is usually sewn up before the vote ever comes to the floor. 

Perhaps the top priority for nominating a speaker should be less about how much money they raise and more about what they would do as speaker.

HOUSE VOTES TO REMOVE KEVIN MCCARTHY AS SPEAKER IN HISTORIC FIRST

Republicans can demonstrate their commitment to improving the institution of Congress right out of the gate by opening the process to greater visibility for the public. I called for these changes back in 2018 when Speaker Pelosi first took back the gavel.  Democrats changed nothing. But Republicans should.

This time, each candidate should be given an opportunity to share their vision in a public forum where other members can ask them questions. All of this should be visible to the public.

Typically, the GOP Conference gathers in a closed meeting where candidates are nominated and seconded. No candidate speeches are given.  Members are asked to vote secretly in this meeting.  Ultimately, the vote tallies are not even shared with the members. All of this takes place before there is even a floor vote.  

  • McCarthy amid motion to vacate
    Image 1 of 3

    Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy
    Image 2 of 3

    Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Speaker McCarthy announes Biden impeachment inquiry
    Image 3 of 3

    FILE – Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. McCarthy says he's directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP )

Democrats and Republicans try to pre-bake the outcome before they ever get to the floor.

The re-election of John Boehner as House Speaker in 2013 sparked no small amount of outrage among my base back in Utah.  My colleagues got the same response in their districts. But Boehner ostensibly had no challengers. On the floor, there were no other Republicans to vote for that year.  That decision had already been made in a closed meeting.

Jim Jordan has endorsements 'rolling in' for House speakership: Katie Pavlich Video

This time, each candidate should be given an opportunity to share their vision in a public forum where other members can ask them questions. All of this should be visible to the public.

Republicans should require that a list of those seeking consideration be made public well in advance of the vote.  Keep in mind – the speaker of the House does NOT have to be a sitting member of the House of Representatives. The parties can nominate anyone they believe has the leadership skills to get the job done. 

Releasing that list in advance gives the members, the media, interest groups, and the public a period of time to vet and research the various candidates.

This speaker race is far from settled: Rep. Garret Graves Video

Prior to the internal nomination of a candidate by the parties, a public debate should be held and broadcast.  In addition to questions about policy priorities, candidates may be asked to defend their party’s process for assigning committee chairmanships or their ideas for improving the broken budget process.  

Bringing these questions out into the open may force Congress to deal with problems that have long been ignored.  There are many important questions that should be answered in the light of day. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Further, you should be able to see who your Representative voted to support in the leadership races.  You can see all their votes on bills, why not in the leadership nomination process?

‘Battle of the Kens’: Democrat senator mocks vote to oust McCarthy from Speaker Video

Republicans should demonstrate what openness and transparency really look like. Why shouldn’t members have to answer to their constituents? This is one of the most powerful positions in all of government.

When we elect a president and a vice president, we engage in a prolonged cycle of discussion, news coverage, public debates, and years of campaigning.  A new Supreme Court justice is subjected to months of vetting, a public hearing, a committee vote and an open and transparent floor vote.  

But the speaker, majority leader, and minority leader? Not so much. 

Kevin McCarthy will not run again for House speaker: Chad Pergram Video

Too much is at stake for these elections to continue to be done in secret.  Instead, the leadership races should be brought out into the open. Previous leadership has hated this idea.  But it would be an important step toward a more accountable leadership team.  They know it is more about the money raised and coalitions formed than how they will perform in the job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Electing arguably one of the most powerful positions in all of government should not be done in darkness.  But only the House can make this change.  And only through public pressure and bipartisan demand is that likely to happen. 

If we want better government, we must demand better processes.  It starts with how we elect leadership on both sides of the aisle.

This column is adapted from an op-ed by the author that was first published in Fox News Opinion in 2018.

Jason Chaffetz is a FOX News (FNC) contributor and the host of the Jason In The House podcast on FOX News Radio. He joined the network in 2017.