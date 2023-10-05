JESSE WATTERS: Politicians have decided Chicago is now Guadalajara

FOX News host Jesse Watters dissected the Biden administration’s border policies after its apparent flip-flop on building border walls Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: You moved to Chicago expecting Chicago. Politicians have decided Chicago is now Guadalajara. You live in a progressive Petri dish. Chicago's suddenly crawling with Latin Americans.

…

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FLIPS ON 'BIGOTED' BORDER WALL AFTER LONG HISTORY OF ATTACKS ON TRUMP PROPOSALS

Biden turned every state into a border state and every mayor into a border czar. The disorder at the border forced Biden to build a wall? Yes, Biden's executive order is waiving 26 federal laws in Texas to break ground on 20 miles of border wall because of an "acute and immediate need to prevent unlawful entries into the U.S." But Biden swore he wouldn't build another foot.

…

So, does Biden realize walls work? No. Biden says he's building a wall that doesn't work because it would be against the law not to. … We expect to see some more border wall here, maybe a little bit more police over here and quietly remove their pronouns from their social media profiles. It's too late, though. They own it. They're insane, and this country has had it with this ridiculous stuff,, and the left knows it.